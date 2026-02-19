Career Offender from Alexander Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison for Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Kevin Williams, who has been convicted of multiple drug and gun felonies, will spend the next 15 years in federal prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

