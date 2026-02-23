BullseyeEngagement Appoints Sumantra Sen to Strategic Advisory Board to Expand Healthcare Vertical

Sumantra Sen

BullseyeEngagement appoints Sumantra Sen to its Strategic Advisory Board to accelerate healthcare sector expansion.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BullseyeEngagement , a provider of human capital and leadership performance solutions, today announced that Sumantra Sen has joined its Strategic Advisory Board to support the company’s expansion into the healthcare sector.Sen brings more than 35 years of global leadership experience spanning Fortune 100 corporate environments and entrepreneurial ventures. He is the Founder and Managing Director of Transnational Business Solutions (TBS), a New York-based strategic advisory and operations consulting firm.Throughout his career, Sen has led and advised large-scale transformation initiatives across multiple industries. His work includes extensive collaboration with senior industry leaders to design and implement next-generation workforce and staffing models, including a collaboration with Rolf Kleiner during Kleiner’s tenure at Kelly Services’ Outsourcing Consulting Group and Office of Innovation.For over a decade, Sen has focused significantly on healthcare transformation, building deep relationships with healthcare executives across the United States and advising organizations navigating structural and operational change. His experience aligns closely with BullseyeEngagement’s strategic focus on expanding its healthcare vertical.Strategic Expansion into Healthcare“I am pleased to join BullseyeEngagement to help build its healthcare vertical at a pivotal moment for the industry,” said Sen.“As healthcare transitions to value-based care, financial performance, quality outcomes, and organizational resilience increasingly depend on leadership strength and workforce stability. Human capital has become a strategic, board-level priority. I look forward to partnering with the Bullseye team to create a differentiated healthcare-focused human capital platform aligned with the realities of value-based care.”BullseyeEngagement leadership highlighted that Sen’s appointment strengthens the company’s ability to serve healthcare organizations navigating workforce challenges and leadership transformation.“Sumantra brings a rare combination of strategic insight, healthcare transformation expertise, and deep industry relationships,” said Adeel Zaidi, CEO of BullseyeEngagement LLC. “We are excited to welcome him to our Strategic Advisory Board and look forward to the impact he will make as we expand our presence in healthcare.”Strengthening BullseyeEngagement’s Advisory BenchThe addition of Sen reflects BullseyeEngagement’s continued investment in expanding its advisory network to support growth across key verticals, including healthcare, where leadership performance and workforce stability are becoming critical competitive differentiators.About BullseyeEngagementBullseyeEngagement is a leading global provider of cloud-based Human Capital Development software tools, including AI Coach and AI Advisor for the senior leadership, providing insights into succession planning. Our innovative solutions help organizations nurture their people talent from “hire-to-inspire". We offer a cloud-based human capital management platform designed to streamline and enhance various HR functions. Their modular software suite includes tools for performance management, employee engagement, succession planning, OKRs, workforce planning, and more. Our platform aims to centralize and simplify HR processes, making them more efficient and data driven.More information visit: bullseyeengagement.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.