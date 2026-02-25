Beat Squad™ Launch Timed With New York Toy Fair: NFC 'Smart Figures' Turn Collectible Toys Into Beatmaking Instruments

Beat Squad Beat Making Collectible Figures Series 1 Beat Squad Figures Character cards for 3 of the Beat Squad collectible figures

NFC-powered line of Beat Making Collectible Figures that fuse tactile play with authentic music production.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Zoo of Collectible Beatmaking Characters Designed for a New Generation of Music Creators. Compatible with both iPhone and Android, the free Beat Squad app activates instantly with a tap of any one of the figures, revealing an intuitive interface where users can build layered beats using professionally produced loops.Figures are priced at $15 and available individually, in genre-specific 3-packs, and in Genre MashUp 5-packs.The Kickstarter campaign is live as of February 11, 2026.A Genre-Spanning RosterEach figure joins an expanding zoo of rhythm-driven, human-like animal personalities that are highly detailed, sculpted 3D-printed characters inspired by distinct instruments and musical styles.Series 1 spans five categories: K-Pop, Hip-Hop, Rock, Pop, and Country, with three unique performers representing each genre and additional waves planned. Short-form animated content across social media extends these personalities beyond the physical product, building an evolving Beat Squad universe.Tap. Stack. Create. Save. Share.When tapped to a phone, each Beat Making Collectible Figure unlocks eight original music loops created by real-world music producers and reveals a user-friendly interface built for intuitive creativity.Users can:• Layer multiple loops to build dynamic beats• Adjust to balance volume levels• Add themed One-Shot FX• Record their own voice or any sounds, which are then added to the beat in real time• Save, store, and share their creationsOne-Shot FX: Add Energy and PersonalityBeat Squad also offers One-Shot FX - Themed sound collections that allow users to accent and energize their beats.One-shot sounds are short, single-hit audio effects such as a drum hit, crowd cheer, engine rev, or sci-fi blast, designed to punch up key moments within a mix. By tapping the One-Shot FX to their phone, users unlock 10 themed sounds inside the app that can be layered over loops for added texture, humor, or cinematic impact.Available themed collections include:• Sports FX• Drum FX• Auto FX• Horror FX• City FX• Sci-Fi FXOne-Shot FX are priced at $5.Pocket-Sized BeatPodsCompact BeatPods allow users to save, store, and physically share their custom beats. Friends can tap a BeatPod to their phone and instantly listen.Priced at just $3, BeatPods offer an affordable and portable way to exchange music creations, transforming digital sound into something tangible and collectible.An Eco-Friendly, Made-to-Order Micro-Factory Model Reimagines How Toys Are Designed, Produced, and DistributedRather than relying on overseas mass production and warehousing, Beat Squad figures are 3D printed locally in each market, made to order, and shipped directly to consumers from regional micro-factories using eco-friendly materials.This localized approach eliminates traditional overseas shipping, reduces excess inventory waste, and significantly lowers the environmental footprint compared to conventional toy manufacturing.Initial production will use PLA, a more environmentally responsible alternative to petroleum-based injection-molded plastics commonly used in the toy industry. Doozi Products is transitioning toward PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoate), a next-generation material that is fully biodegradable, 100% compostable, and free of harmful microplastics.The company has already sourced PHA suppliers in its major international markets and successfully tested compatibility between PLA and PHA materials. As production scales and custom color minimums are achieved, PHA integration will expand, with the long-term goal of reaching 100% PHA in production.A New Toy-to-Tech CategoryBeat Squad merges collectible figures, mobile technology, and professional music production into a seamless creative experience.No pairing. No cables. No complicated setup.Tap the figure. Unlock the sound. Build your beat. Share it.Beat Squad is built on a simple idea: Play WITH your music.Experienced Creative TeamBeat Squad is led by a focused team spanning toys, music, technology, and interactive design, blending decades of experience across industries.Mike Goldman has built a 30+ year career in the toy industry, working with companies including Mattel, Tyco and Galoob on iconic brands such as Hot Wheels, Magna Doodle, and Micro MachinesZ-Bots. He later founded Tucker Toys, where he was the force behind the #1 selling Phlat Ballbrand, which sold over 25 million units in more than 50 countries, before selling the company to Goliath Games and launching Doozi to build the next generation of innovative, interactive play experiences.Joel Eden, PhD, formerly of Disney Animation Studios (with credits including Frozen and Big Hero 6) and Google (conducting design research with kids and families) with a B.S. in computer science and a PhD in human-computer interaction, contributes a powerful mix of storytelling, design research, and human-computer interaction expertise.Music development is driven by multi-platinum producer Sean Myer, whose work with artists such as Selena Gomez, Pentatonix, and Ava Max has generated more than 6 billion streams worldwide, alongside musician-producer George X, whose genre-spanning collaborations help shape the project’s evolving sound.Together with a growing network of designers, creative collaborators and music producers, the team brings industry-level creative direction, technical depth, and real-world music credibility to Beat Squad.AvailabilityThe Beat Squad Kickstarter campaign launched February 11, 2026. Retail expansion is planned following the campaign.Media interviews, demos, and review opportunities are available upon request.Media ContactMike GoldmanFounder, Doozi ProductsMikeG@itsadoozi.comKickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/444492677/beat-squadtm?ref=6ji5m1

Beat Squad Beat Making Collectible Figures Overview Video

