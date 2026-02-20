Hospitals and Area Agencies on Aging Work Together to Advance Social Connection

One-fifth of Americans age 50 or older live alone, increasing their risk of social isolation and loneliness — factors associated with serious health problems including a 50% higher risk of early death. To counteract the negative heath impacts of social isolation and loneliness, hospitals, health systems, Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and other organizations that provide health services to older adults have redoubled their efforts to foster social connection. The American Hospital Association and USAging, with support from The John A. Hartford Foundation, are advancing evidence-informed solutions to foster social connections for older adults.

Ninety-eight percent of AAAs offer specific interventions addressing social engagement, with increasing numbers of partnerships with health care organizations. Data from the most recent AHA Annual Survey similarly show that nearly 80% of hospitals screen for social isolation and loneliness, more than half of hospitals partner with local AAAs to address social needs, and one-third of hospitals engage in community initiatives to increase social connectedness.

The data tell an interesting story, and the AHA and USAging teams wanted to understand in greater detail what hospitals and AAAs are doing and the impact. USAging and the AHA together convened front-line leaders from hospitals and AAAs for an in-depth discussion of their practices. The discussion revealed that hospitals and AAAs are taking a variety of approaches to drive social connection. These approaches include social prescribing, shared medical appointments, transitional clinics and medical home visits. Some organizations are using virtual reality to foster empathy among health professionals by simulating the experiences of older adults.

Virtual reality is being used in a partnership between Inova and the Fairfax Area Agency on Aging called ElderLink. Through this nonprofit partnership, Inova and the Fairfax AAA offer free classes, a caregiver support network, case management services and more with the goal of promoting the safety, well-being and independence of older adults. Working with Embodied Labs, Inova ElderLink has developed a caregiver training program called ExploringDimensions of Aging in which caregivers can experience a simulation of the experiences of older adults, while learning about common challenges related to dementia, safety, social isolation and caregiver burnout. This approach is working, and USAging recently recognized Inova ElderLink with an Aging Achievement Award.

In 2025, USAging launched a social connection grant opportunity to replicate evidence-based social connection initiatives, offering up to $35,000 for partnerships between hospitals and health systems and community organizations. With funding from The John A Hartford Foundation, RRF Foundation for Aging and the Health Foundation for Western & Central New York, this grant program is designed to enhance the health of older adults and their caregivers by replicating and sustaining evidence-based and evidence-informed social connection programs, partnerships and referral processes in communities. This work will provide valuable lessons for AAA-hospital/health system partnerships on social isolation and connection.

Andrew Jager is senior director, population health, at the American Hospital Association.