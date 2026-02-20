Shopsense AI and Bell Media Expand Content-to-Commerce Partnership in Canada

Shopsense Bell Media

Partnership extends nation’s only shoppable TV offering at scale, unlocking incremental living room engagement and new value for advertisers

Engagement creates an opportunity to deliver real value for viewers and advertisers alike. Shopsense AI was the right partner to unlock that potential, and the results have exceeded our expectations.” — Bell Media Senior Vice-President, Business Solutions Matt McGowan

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shopsense AI and Bell Media today announced the expansion of their content-to-commerce partnership, reinforcing Bell Media’s position as the only Canadian media company offering shoppable television at scale. The collaboration makes it easier for advertisers and brands to connect with Canadian audiences by enabling viewers to shop products featured across a broad range of Bell Media content. The expansion follows a successful first year in which Bell Media worked with Shopsense AI to make content shoppable across daytime, scripted, reality, sports, and live events.“Bell Media produces some of the best content on the planet, including HEATED RIVALRY and SULLIVAN’S CROSSING. We know audiences don’t just watch it — they engage with it,” said Matt McGowan, Senior Vice-President, Business Solutions at Bell Media. “That engagement creates an opportunity to deliver real value for viewers and advertisers alike. ShopSense AI was the right partner to unlock that potential, and the results have exceeded our expectations.”Over the past year, Bell Media and Shopsense AI activated shoppable moments across content including THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG, THE SOCIAL, ETALK, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, MUCHMUSIC, BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS, THE WHITE LOTUS, the HARLEQUIN movie series, CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, THE OSCARS, and TSN properties such as SPORTSCENTRE and the CFL. Viewers responded with enthusiasm, spending more than 12,000 hours exploring Bell Media’s digital storefronts.Bell Media’s digital storefronts generated hundreds of thousands of Product Detail Page Views in 2025, driven by an intentional, multi-touchpoint approach to audience activation. Bell Media used in-show integrations, on-screen prompts, and complementary social reinforcement to give viewers clear and compelling reasons to take action. Collaboration across Bell Media’s advertising and content teams led to the success; the digital storefronts strengthened the Bell-owned IP and expanded opportunities to connect viewers and advertisers. Through daily execution across multiple shows and dayparts, Bell Media actively built shopping behavior with its audiences, rather than relying on a single format or moment. As a result, Bell Media established a scalable shoppable TV playbook, centered on prescriptive, repeatable viewer experiences that maximized engagement and performance.Brands like Revlon, Spin Master, Walmart, Chevrolet, Expedia benefited by tapping into this new viewer behaviour to drive deeper engagement. Revlon’s Elizabeth Arden activation on The Good Stuff with Mary Berg received premium merchandising and a Mary Berg video endorsement contributing to a 339% increase in sales. Spin Master’s activation on The Social during Cyber Five delivered more than two minutes of incremental living-room time among viewers who engaged in The Social digital storefront. This unlocked a new level of advertiser value beyond the :15 and :30 benchmarks that typically define TV advertising, while also giving shoppers the flexibility to choose their preferred retailers, including Canadian Tire, Walmart, and Amazon.In 2026, Bell Media is set to expand shoppable experiences across an even wider range of formats, including sports, theatrical releases, scripted series, reality programming, and social content. Advertisers will have multiple ways for brands to participate, including in-show integrations and Shop the Spot options that work with existing creative assets.For the first time, the partnership will also extend shoppable TV experiences to viewers in Quebec viewers with programming such as NULS EN CHEF, OCCUPATION DOUBLE, and sports programming on RDS. This expansion establishes Bell Media as the only media company to offer content, including shoppable experiences, in both English and French, uniquely tailored to local Canadian audiences. This opens a powerful new opportunity for sponsors, who can now, for the first time, purchase shoppable TV activations across both Quebec and the rest of Canada.“Bell Media’s commitment to daily promotion, cross-team collaboration, and activating its most beloved IP has created a new playbook for modern media and shoppable content,” said Marissa Ramirez, Chief Commercial Officer at Shopsense. “We’re excited to grow this partnership and support Bell Media as they continue to super-serve Canadian viewers and advertisers.”This story appeared first in Campaign Canada About Bell MediaBell Media is Canada’s leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes leading Canadian-owned streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; Canada’s most-watched television network, CTV; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada’s cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec’s fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country’s leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services. As a content leader and partner in Sphere Media, Sphere Abacus, Montréal’s Grande Studios, and Dome Productions, one of North America’s leading production facilities providers, Bell Media is committed to keeping Canadians entertained and informed.Bell Media also offers best-in-class technology, marketing, and analytics support through Bell Marketing Platform, an omnichannel self-serve platform which includes Bell Audience Manager, Strategic Audience Management (SAM), and Bell Attribution Insights, in addition to advanced advertising solutions, including Live Connected TV and ads on Crave. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada’s largest communications company. 1Learn more at BellMedia.ca.1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.About Shopsense

