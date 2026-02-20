BEACH BRUTALITY: ICE Asks Florida Authorities to Not Release a Criminal Illegal Alien Who Attempted to Drown and Kill a Woman

This illegal alien was paroled into the U.S. and given Temporary Protected Status by the Biden administration

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer against Said Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, who is charged with first degree murder for attempting to kill a woman by drowning her on the beach in Martin County, Florida. Thankfully, because of Florida’s cooperation with ICE, this criminal will never walk free again on American soil, and he will be safely transferred into immigration proceedings.

According to local reports, the victim was walking along Tiger Shores Beach and talking on the phone around 11pm the night of February 12, when Hernandez Gonzalez came up from behind, struck her, and attempted to drown her in the ocean. The struggle—in which she heroically fought back—lasted roughly 3-5 minutes before she ultimately lost consciousness. The monster, believing she was dead, left her behind and threw her phone into the water.

She survived the attack and alerted local authorities, who ultimately arrested the illegal alien on February 15.

Hernandez Gonzalez illegally entered in 2023 and was PAROLED into the country and granted Temporary Protected Status by the Biden administration.

Said Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez

“Said Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez—a product of the Biden administration’s open-border policies—brutally attacked a woman on the beach and attempted to drown and kill her,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “She bravely fought back and survived this wicked attack. ICE has lodged an immigration detainer with the Martin County Sheriff’s office, and because of Florida’s cooperation with ICE, this sicko will never walk American streets again. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S.”

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

