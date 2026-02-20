Criminal Illegal Alien from Mexico Shoots Charleston, SC Law Enforcement Officer in the Chest While Attempting to Evade Arrest

This criminal illegal alien from Mexico was previously removed in 2019, illegally obtained gun while in U.S.

WASHINGTON –– The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released new information on Floriberto Perez-Nieto, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico responsible for shooting a police officer in Charleston County, South Carolina on February 11. He was previously convicted of illegal reentry.

According to local authorities, Sheriff deputies initially responded to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. on February 10 after receiving reports of shots fired on Johns Island, South Carolina. They were unable to locate the suspect, later identified as Floriberto Perez-Nieto.

Around 3 a.m. on February 11, deputies received another call from the same individual, who reported that the suspect had returned to the area.

Officers spotted the suspect's vehicle and attempted to pull Floriberto Perez-Nieto over. He tried to evade arrest and shot one of the officers in the chest. Deputies returned fire and Perez-Nieto was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. Fortunately, the officer who was shot in the chest was wearing body armor and was unharmed.

“This criminal illegal alien illegally obtained a firearm and nearly killed a law enforcement officer,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia Mclaughlin. “Thankfully, the officer’s body armor saved his life. There could have been quite a different tragic outcome for this officer and his family.”

Perez-Nieto was previously arrested after he illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico, at an unknown date and location, and without inspection by an immigration official. He was subsequently removed from the United States on February 20, 2019. He chose to commit a felony and illegally re-entered the country at an unknown date and time.

