NORTH CAROLINA NIGHTMARE: ICE Lodges Arrest Detainer Against Criminal Illegal Aliens Charged in Beating, Sodomizing, and Ripping Fingernails off of a Victim in Brutal Home Invasion in Sanctuary North Carolina

These two sexual perverts and violent thugs had no prior criminal history in U.S.

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer for Zaid Mayen-Esteban and Jonathan David Garcia-Larios, two criminal illegal aliens from Mexico, charged for assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, burglary, kidnapping, and sodomy in Pitt County, North Carolina, on February 11.

According to local reporting, these two heinous criminals broke into the victim's home and used a sharp, edged weapon and restrained him against his will. They sodomized the victim and removed his fingernails. He was later transported to Eastern Carolina University Medical Center with injuries and thankfully survived. On February 13, U.S. Marshals along with local law enforcement arrested Mayen and Garcia.

Both of these monsters entered the country illegally at an unknown date and time. Garcia-Larios, however, was previously removed in 2024 and chose to commit a felony and illegally re-enter the country.

Zaid Mayen-Esteban

Jonathan David Garcia-Larios

“This is a real-life nightmare. Burglarizing, kidnapping, assaulting, sodomizing, and ripping off the fingernails of an innocent victim are extremely wicked and heinous,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Zaid Mayen-Esteban and Jonathan David Garcia-Larios should have never been in this country. Prior to this heinous act, these illegal aliens had no criminal record in the U.S. Under Secretary Noem’s leadership we are not waiting for illegal aliens to commit crimes before we target them for arrest and removal. We pray for the continued recovery of this innocent victim.”

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

# # #