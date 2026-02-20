First Edition Book of Mormon Realizes $250,000 at Auction, Setting New Public Record

Lot 246: Book of Mormon, Courtesy of University Archives

The historic 1830 printing was purchased by noted Americana dealer Adam Fleischer

SALT LAKE, UT, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A first edition of the Book of Mormon, printed in Palmyra, New York in 1830, sold Wednesday for a total realized price of $250,000 at auction in Wilton, Connecticut, establishing a new public auction record for the edition. The buyer was Adam Fleischer, owner of Fleischer’s Auctions and a nationally recognized dealer in early American historical material.The 1830 first edition of the Book of Mormon represents one of the foundational printed works of 19th-century American religious history. According to experts, approximately 5,000 copies were printed by E.B. Grandin in Palmyra under the direction of Joseph Smith, founder of the movement that would become The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Surviving copies, particularly those retaining early bindings or in strong condition, have long been sought by collectors, institutions, and members of the faith.Over the past two decades, rare first editions have shown steady appreciation at auction, reflecting both their historical importance and growing institutional demand. Prices that once ranged in the low five figures in the late 20th century have steadily climbed, with exceptional examples now regularly commanding six-figure results. The $250,000 realized Wednesday reinforces the accelerating market for foundational American religious documents.“It is one of the most consequential printed works produced in 19th-century America. ,” said Adam Fleischer following the sale. “The market continues to recognize that significance.”First editions of the Book of Mormon are distinguished by their 1830 title page, original typographical settings, and numerous textual variants later corrected in subsequent editions. Many early copies were heavily used, resulting in comparatively few surviving examples in strong condition. As a result, collectors and institutions closely track public offerings.The record result also reflects broader strength in the market for foundational American religious and ideological texts, where early Bibles, abolitionist tracts, revolutionary pamphlets, and other primary documents have experienced heightened demand in recent years.Fleischer indicated that the newly acquired volume will remain within the rare book trade.

