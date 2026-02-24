iovox Acquires HeyGuest™ to Accelerate Global Expansion in Conversational AI for Hospitality

Adam Troman, co-founder, CEO, HeyGuest Charlton Santana, co-founder, CTO, HeyGuest HeyGuest (an iovox company)

Acquisition marries decade+ of enterprise scale and over £1B in voice-based hospitality bookings with HeyGuest’s cutting edge omnichannel AI

Launching HeyGuest as a dedicated division allows us to create tailor-made functionality in hospitality, just as we advance our AI solutions for our automotive, real estate and healthcare customers.” — Ryan Gallagher, co-founder, CEO, iovox

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iovox Limited, a global leader in communications analytics and automation, today announced the strategic acquisition of HeyGuest, a UK-based provider of conversational AI for hospitality. The move solidifies iovox’s commitment to the sector, combining its established global infrastructure with HeyGuest’s premier omnichannel engagement platform to solve the hospitality industry’s most critical growth, profit, and efficiency challenges.

For more than a decade, iovox has quietly powered the reservation voice infrastructure for some of the UK’s largest hospitality brands, facilitating more than £1 billion in dining revenue and delivering proven booking increases of up to 42%. While iovox serves multiple industries globally, including automotive, real estate, and healthcare, this acquisition marks a deliberate decision to invest significant resources into the hospitality sector through a new, dedicated product division.

“Having facilitated millions of phone bookings in hospitality, iovox has set the standard for voice automation at scale,” said Ryan Gallagher, Co-Founder and CEO of iovox. “We are now leveraging that strength to equip hospitality businesses to manage and automate the full guest conversation across AI-based voice, text, web chat, and social channels. Launching HeyGuest as a dedicated division allows us to create tailor-made functionality in hospitality, just as we advance our AI solutions for our automotive, real estate and healthcare customers.”

HeyGuest has rapidly gained attention for its ability to automate complex guest interactions across voice and digital channels, acting as an "always-on" concierge. For the founders of HeyGuest, the acquisition by an established, global player provides the immediate fuel to scale their vision across the UK, Europe, the US, Canada, and APAC.

"We built HeyGuest to help forward-thinking operators survive and thrive in a high-cost environment," said Adam Troman, Co-Founder and CEO of HeyGuest. "Joining with iovox is a game-changer for us and our clients. It means we can deploy our technology faster and with more confidence than ever before. We’re also well-aligned with the values of iovox related to how to best serve customers. Being part of iovox is an exciting opportunity for our team."

Charlton Santana, Co-Founder and CTO of HeyGuest, added, "The synergy here is rare. iovox understands the data and the telco environments better than anyone, and we understand the nuance of the guest journey. Together, we are solving the efficiency paradox that keeps restaurant owners up at night: how to capture 100% of booking opportunities and lower costs, all while improving the guest experience. That’s exactly what we can now do by being part of iovox."

The acquisition is effective immediately. The HeyGuest founders have critical roles in shaping the future of the new division and the combined teams are already working on an integrated roadmap with new products and personnel announcements expected in the coming months.

About iovox

iovox is the global automation and analysis platform for businesses where a conversation is often the most important part of the sale. Serving the automotive, real estate, healthcare, and hospitality sectors, we help companies grow revenue and cut costs without sacrificing customer experience. Our proprietary platform, featuring AI Agents, Insights, and Voicemail, tracks, analyzes, and automates interactions across voice, text, and web. This total visibility empowers customers to capture every revenue opportunity and diagnose and treat operational inefficiencies. For nearly 20 years, the world’s biggest brands have trusted iovox to power their platforms reaching over 500,000 businesses daily. Iovox has offices in London, Paris, and San Francisco. For more information visit iovox.com.

About HeyGuest™ (an iovox division)

HeyGuest is the global conversational AI hospitality partner for forward-thinking operators around the world. We serve businesses under pressure to reduce operating costs and grow revenue, while simultaneously elevating guest experience. As the premier AI platform to manage and automate guest interactions across voice, text, web chat and social channels, HeyGuest enables clients to capture every revenue opportunity, realize immediate operational savings, and free up staff to deliver exceptional in-person guest experiences. We are the only solution delivering total channel coverage globally at a highly competitive price. For more information visit heyguest.ai.

