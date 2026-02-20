Hocking Hills Comfort Food Cruise returns for two March weekends, benefits food banks with 12 restaurant stops for $20

The 11th Annual Comfort Food Cruise takes place over two weekends in March and is just $20 for samples from 12 restaurants. The Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls is a favorite stop on the Comfort Food Cruise for its legendary berry cobbler. is a favorite stop The quintessential comfort food, Home Tavern's macaroni and cheese is topped with barbecue pulled pork.

Spring rains fuel waterfalls and wildflower blooms to enhance Comfort Food Cruise weekends

LOGAN, OH, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 11th annual Hocking Hills Comfort Food Cruise returns to the Midwest, March 7-8 and 14-15. Travelers can immerse themselves in casual cuisine by purchasing a $20 ticket booklet, with each of its 12 tickets good for one comfort food sample at any of the dozen participating restaurants. The region's 10,000 acres of unbroken forest and wooded trails are perfect for building an appetite and hiking away the calories. And March is the ideal time to visit the Hocking Hills, as Spring rains deliver stunning waterfalls and 300-plus wildflower species begin blooming. In addition, $5 of every Comfort Food Cruise pass purchase benefits local food banks and travelers can up contribution by making additional donations at the Welcome Center.

Taking place over two weekends, travelers can use all 12 of their tickets in one weekend or return for back-to-back visits. They may buy one ticket book or multiples, and ticket books may be shared but one ticket is required for each sample. Reservations are not necessary and tickets can be purchased in advance online, in person or via mail at explorehockinghills.com/things-to-do/hocking-hills-comfort-food-cruise. Complete information on the Hocking Hills, including lodging reservations, trail maps, attraction details and more are available at ExploreHockingHills.com.

Participating 2026 stops include:

• Hocking Hills Bakery – Mini Cinnamon Rolls and Coffee

• Urban Grill – Parmesan French Fries with Garlic Aioli

• Sunset Slush of Hocking Hills – Perfect Pretender Cookie

• Home Tavern – White Cheddar Mac & Cheese with BBQ Pulled Pork

• Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls – Kindred Spirits – Signature Berry Cobbler

• M and M Family Diner – Cup of Homemade Vegetable Soup

• Mam’s Rusted Skillet – Mini Queso Burger, Homemade Queso, Salsa, bacon, Jalapeno

• Chef Moe's on Main – Frickin’ Chicken and Special Sauce

• The Max Bar and Grill – Grilled Wings & Dipping Sauce

• Amy’s Simple Sandwiches – Wonkey Donkey Deviled Eggs

• Oasis - The Outpost – Scoop of Ice Cream

• Treehouse Treats & Treasures – Mini Hot Fudge Sundae

As the winter landscape shifts to spring, visitors enjoy hiking to Whispering Cave, Cedar Falls, Conkle’s Hollow or any of the area’s many other gorgeous natural features. Layered clothing and good traction footwear or crampons are highly recommended, as rain and snow melt can make trails slippery. Hikers are also encouraged to take photos and videos of the region’s majestic winter beauty and to post them to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter tagging #MyHockingHills. Complete traveler information, including details on the area's thousands of unique lodging options, is available at ExploreHockingHills.com or 1-800-Hocking (800-462-5464).

