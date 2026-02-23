Torrey Holistics Celebrates 10 Years of Elevating San Diego's Cannabis Community

San Diego's First Recreational Cannabis Retailer Marks a Decade of Service with Community Celebration on March 7, 2026

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Torrey Holistics, San Diego's premier cannabis dispensary and the first retailer in California to receive a recreational cannabis license, proudly celebrates 10 years of serving the San Diego community. From its roots as one of the city's first medical marijuana dispensaries to becoming a leader in cannabis education and community outreach, Torrey Holistics invites the public to join a milestone celebration on Saturday, March 7, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at their Sorrento Valley location.Established in 2014 by founder Tony Hall and co-owner Doug Gans, Torrey Holistics opened its doors in early 2016 as a medical cannabis dispensary, becoming one of the first four licensed medical marijuana dispensaries in San Diego . At the end of 2017, Torrey Holistics made history by receiving the very first recreational retail license awarded by the State of California—a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to professionalism, compliance, and community trust."Ten years ago, we set out to create more than just a dispensary—we wanted to build a resource for our community," said Tony Hall, Co-Owner and Founder of Torrey Holistics. "From day one, our focus has been on education, medical support, and giving back. We're incredibly grateful to the San Diego community for trusting us to be part of their wellness journey."A Decade of Medical Excellence and Community PartnershipWhile Torrey Holistics now serves both recreational and medical customers, the company's medical roots remain central to its mission. Throughout the past decade, Torrey Holistics has partnered with leading medical institutions including UC San Diego's Center for Medicinal Cannabis Research (CMCR), palliative care teams, social workers, and cancer departments. The dispensary has hosted cannabis and cancer workshops, collaborated on patient education initiatives, and continues to serve as a trusted resource for doctors, nurses, social workers, and patients seeking evidence-based cannabis information."Our commitment to the medical community has never wavered," said Doug Gans, Co-Owner of Torrey Holistics. "Even as the industry has evolved, we've remained dedicated to being a bridge between patients, healthcare providers, and safe, tested cannabis products. That's what sets us apart."Unparalleled Community ImpactSince its inception, Torrey Holistics has been a pillar of community support, donating over $80,000 in cash contributions and providing invaluable resources to dozens of local organizations. The company's philanthropic efforts have supported causes ranging from cancer research and food insecurity to veterans' services and environmental sustainability.During the COVID-19 pandemic, Torrey Holistics stepped up in extraordinary ways, donating:Over 10,000 N95 masks to hospitals and healthcare facilitiesMore than 30,000 hand sanitizers to frontline workers and community members1,200 masks to UCSD Jacobs Medical CenterSupplies to Scripps Memorial Hospital, Family Health Centers of San Diego, the American Red Cross, San Diego Harbor Police Department, and St. Paul's Senior ServicesThousands of dollars to support seniors and vulnerable populationsThe company's annual Peanut Butter Drive, benefiting Got Your Back San Diego, has collected thousands of jars of peanut butter over the years—including 2,800 jars in 2021 and 1,092 jars in 2024—providing essential nutrition to food-insecure children throughout San Diego County.Torrey Holistics has also been a proud supporter of the Brian Schultz Memorial Foundation (created 20 years ago by Tony Hall and Doug Gans in honor of their late SDSU friend), Cancer for College, MaxLove Project, the California Innocence Project, I Love a Clean San Diego, La Jolla Art & Wine Festival, and many other vital community organizations.10th Anniversary Celebration – March 7, 2026The public is invited to join Torrey Holistics for an unforgettable celebration featuring:50% off customers' favorite brands throughout the dayCannabis vendor activations from leading brands including Kiva, Buddies, Jetty Extracts, Claybourne, Gelato, CAM, and Farm Cut—many of which also started in San DiegoLive music and entertainmentFood and refreshmentsThe iconic Jack Herer bus on-siteSpecial giveaways and surprisesEvent Details: Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026Time: 2:00 PM – 7:00 PMLocation: Torrey Holistics, 10671 Roselle St., San Diego, CA 92121"This celebration is our way of saying thank you to the community that has supported us for 10 incredible years," added Hall. "We couldn't have reached this milestone without the trust and loyalty of our customers, the dedication of our team, and the partnerships we've built along the way."###About Torrey HolisticsTorrey Holistics is San Diego's premier, licensed cannabis store serving adults ages 21 and up and medical patients 18 and up with medical verification. Established in 2014, Torrey Holistics was the first recipient of a recreational retail license in California. The company is committed to education, community service, and providing high-quality cannabis products. With sister locations including Mammoth Holistics in Mammoth Lakes, Chula Vista Holistics, and Oxnard Holistics, Torrey Holistics continues to expand its reach while maintaining its unwavering commitment to community impact and medical excellence.For more information, visit www.torreyholistics.com or call (858) 558-1420.

