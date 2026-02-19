2026 Regional Veterans Day Observance applications now open

VA and the Veterans Day National Committee (VDNC) invite cities, towns and non-profit organizations that wish to host local Veterans Day Observances to apply to be recognized as official Veterans Day Regional Sites.

Regional observances—such as parades, concerts, ceremonies, and educational programs—highlight the vital contributions Veterans have made to our nation’s history and culture.

Why Apply?

Approved sites receive:

Official Veterans Day posters.

Military ceremonial support (as available) from the Department of War.

A certificate from the Secretary of Veterans Affairs for inclusion in their program.

Recognized regional sites are announced every year on VA’s website.

In 2025, 56 regional sites across 28 states hosted VA-recognized Veterans Day observances.

Selection Criteria

Regional sites are selected based on continuity, regional impact and community involvement. To review the full criteria for selection, visit the Veterans Day Regional Site webpage.

How to Apply

Download the Regional Sites Application and submit it by May 2, 2026, to the address listed on the form or email it to vetsday@va.gov. Selected sites will be notified by email when they are selected.

For questions about the application process or the Veterans Day Regional Site Program, contact the National Veterans Outreach Office at vetsday@va.gov.