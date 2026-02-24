Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Announce Full-Service Litigation Across Phoenix and Scottsdale

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment. Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®. Trial Attorneys Darryl Meigs and Mia Hong lead the specialized Sexual Abuse and Assault Division at Karns & Karns, providing dedicated nationwide representation for survivors of institutional and rideshare-related misconduct.

Following a successful launch, family-owned firm expands its Arizona practice to include motor vehicle accidents, trucking collisions, and wrongful death cases.

The response to our Arizona launch has been overwhelming, and it’s clear that residents are looking for more than just billboard attorneys” — Bill Karns

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, a family-owned legal practice known for its "Trial-First" approach, is officially expanding its service offerings at its new Phoenix and Scottsdale locations. Following a high-demand launch, the firm’s Arizona offices now serve as a dedicated war room for victims of catastrophic accidents and survivors of institutional misconduct.A Regional Powerhouse for Accident VictimsKarns & Karns distinguishes itself from "billboard attorneys" by preparing every case for a jury. The firm’s Arizona team provides expert, trial-ready representation across two primary divisions:Personal Injury & Accident LitigationMotor Vehicle & High-Impact Collisions: Comprehensive advocacy for car and motorcycle accidents throughout the Phoenix metro area and major interstates.Truck & Commercial Vehicle Accidents: Holding large trucking companies and commercial carriers accountable for safety violations and catastrophic injuries.Wrongful Death Litigation: Providing a powerful voice for families who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others.Rideshare, Bus, & Public Transit Accidents: Specialized representation for those injured in Uber, Lyft, or Valley Metro incidents.Slip and Fall / Premises Liability: Holding property owners accountable for dangerous conditions and preventable injuries."Our expansion in Arizona is driven by a commitment to provide residents with aggressive, elite legal support that doesn't just settle for what's easy," said Bill Karns, founding partner. "Whether you’ve been injured in a highway collision or a commercial truck accident, you deserve a trial team with the resources to win."Specialized Survivor Advocacy & Sexual Abuse DivisionIn addition to its accident practice, Karns & Karns features a dedicated Sexual Abuse and Institutional Advocacy department. Led by trial attorney Darryl Meigs, this team handles high-stakes claims internally, focusing on:Rideshare Sexual Abuse: Leading the fight for survivors in ongoing national litigation against major rideshare platforms.Workplace Sexual Abuse & Misconduct: Pursuing justice for survivors of harassment and misconduct in professional settings.Foster Care Negligence: Holding state agencies and private providers accountable for systemic failures and child abuse cases.The Karns & Karns No-Fee GuaranteeAs a family-owned firm, Karns & Karns operates on a No-Fee Guarantee. Arizona residents can access elite legal representation with zero out-of-pocket costs; the firm only receives a fee if a successful recovery is made.Arizona Office Locations:Phoenix Office:2 N Central Ave, Suite 1800Phoenix, AZ 85004Scottsdale Office:7702 East Doubletree Ranch Rd., Suite 300Scottsdale, AZ 85258 (Gainey Ranch Corporate Center)About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys:Karns & Karns is a family-owned law firm with a national footprint across California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Illinois. With over 2,500 five-star reviews and $300M+ recovered, the firm specializes in motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, and sexual abuse litigation.Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys(1-800-4THEWIN) 1-800-484-3946

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.