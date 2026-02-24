Bestselling Book 'Grace Even After' Shows How God’s Transforming Grace Rebuilt a Broken Marriage

From betrayal to healing, Grace Even After documents how God’s transforming grace can restore what feels beyond repair. Now an Amazon #1 Bestseller. What God restores, He does not merely repair. He redeems. Grace Even After chronicles the Sternes’ journey from broken trust to healing and restoration through God’s transforming grace. Healing is not instant. Restoration is not easy. But God’s grace is strong enough to rebuild what was broken. Grace Even After | Amazon #1 Bestseller Stephen and Krystina Sterne, authors of the Amazon #1 bestselling book Grace Even After, share their story of restoration through God’s transforming grace.

Stephen and Krystina Sterne share their raw journey through betrayal and broken trust to healing and redemption.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When trust is broken, and silence grows louder than love, many couples quietly wonder if there is anything left worth fighting for. In their bestselling book, Grace Even After , authors and speakers Stephen and Krystina Sterne offer an unfiltered account of what it looks like to face betrayal, confront broken trust, and walk through the long, difficult work of restoration through God’s transforming grace.Rather than presenting a polished picture of a successful marriage, Grace Even After documents what unfolded behind closed doors when the Sternes’ marriage was shaken by infidelity with pornography. The book traces their journey through emotional distance, loss of trust, and the real possibility that their marriage would not survive. What followed was not a quick reconciliation or a neatly packaged miracle. It was a demanding season of repentance, accountability, grief, and surrender that forced both to confront painful truths and rebuild their relationship from the ground up.Written with vulnerability and transparency, the book reframes grace as more than a passive concept. The Sternes describe grace as fierce and restorative, a force capable of rebuilding what pain tries to destroy. Through biblical counseling, mentorship and the support of community, they began the slow work of healing. Patterns had to be unlearned. Trust had to be rebuilt. Forgiveness had to be practiced when it felt impossible. Over time, their marriage was reshaped, not by perfection, but by perseverance rooted in faith.Since its release, Grace Even After has reached bestseller status and earned consistent five-star reviews on Amazon , with readers citing the book’s honesty and practical application as a source of hope. Reviewers describe the story as a powerful testimony of restoration through faith, noting that the book speaks not only to marriages in crisis but also to individuals navigating broken trust in other areas of life. Many point to the book’s candid approach as a reason it resonates, offering encouragement without minimizing the cost of rebuilding after betrayal.The Sternes do not present themselves as marriage experts. They speak from the perspective of those who experienced deep failure and chose to pursue forgiveness, grace, and restoration. Their story confronts the isolation many couples feel when betrayal enters a marriage and challenges the belief that healing can happen without difficult conversations, accountability, and sustained commitment. The book addresses the questions couples often ask: Can we ever come back from this?Today, Stephen and Krystina speak at churches, faith communities, conferences and marriage groups about repentance, restoration and the role of God’s grace in rebuilding relationships. In addition to their speaking engagements, they work directly with couples through private sessions and long-term, personalized marriage restoration programs designed to address communication breakdowns, conflict patterns, and emotional disconnection. Their message centers on redemption lived out through daily decisions to choose forgiveness, honesty, humility, and faith over denial and distance. Through this work, they provide practical, faith-grounded support for couples who feel their story is too broken to be redeemed.Grace Even After is available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats.Media Inquiries and Speaking Engagements:Email: info@graceevenafter.comWebsite: www.graceevenafter.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.