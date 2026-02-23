Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Announce Expansion into Chicago with New Wacker Drive Office

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment. Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®. Trial Attorneys Darryl Meigs and Mia Hong lead the specialized Sexual Abuse and Assault Division at Karns & Karns, providing dedicated nationwide representation for survivors of institutional and rideshare-related misconduct.

Award-winning family-owned law firm brings trial-ready representation for car accidents, commercial truck crashes, & specialized sexual abuse to Illinois.

Our Chicago office is positioned in the heart of the legal district because we are true trial attorneys” — Bill Karns

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys , a family-owned legal practice known for recovering over $300 million for the injured, has officially opened a new legal headquarters at 10 North Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago. The expansion brings the firm’s aggressive, trial-ready approach to Illinois residents involved in devastating accidents and institutional misconduct.A Chicago Powerhouse for Accident VictimsKarns & Karns is a full-service personal injury firm that distinguishes itself from "settlement mills" by preparing every case for a jury. The new Chicago office provides expert representation across all major accident categories, including:Motor Vehicle & High-Impact Collisions: Comprehensive advocacy for car and motorcycle accidents throughout the Chicago metro area and major interstates like the I-90.Truck & Commercial Vehicle Accidents: Holding trucking companies and commercial carriers accountable for safety violations and catastrophic injuries.Wrongful Death Litigation: Providing a powerful voice for families who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others.Rideshare, Bus, & CTA Accidents: Specialized representation for those injured in Uber, Lyft, or public transit incidents."Our Chicago office is positioned in the heart of the legal district because we are true trial attorneys," said Bill Karns, founding partner. "Whether you’ve been injured in a high-speed collision on the I-90 or a commercial truck accident, you deserve a firm that doesn't just refer cases out, but stays with you from the first call to the final check."Specialized Survivor Advocacy & Sexual Abuse DivisionIn addition to its accident practice, Karns & Karns features a dedicated Sexual Abuse and Institutional Advocacy department. Led by trial attorney Darryl Meigs, this team handles high-stakes claims internally, focusing on:Rideshare Sexual Abuse: Leading the fight for survivors in ongoing national litigation against major rideshare platforms.Workplace Sexual Abuse & IGVA Claims: Pursuing justice under the Illinois Gender Violence Act for survivors of workplace misconduct.Foster Care Negligence: Holding state agencies (DCFS) and private providers accountable for systemic failures and child abuse cases.The Karns & Karns No-Fee GuaranteeAs a family-owned firm, Karns & Karns operates on a No-Fee Guarantee. Chicago residents can access elite legal representation with zero out-of-pocket costs; the firm only receives a fee if a successful recovery is made.10 North Wacker Drive, Suite 2500Chicago, IL 60606About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys:Karns & Karns is a family-owned law firm with a national footprint across California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and now Illinois. With over 2,500 five-star reviews, the firm remains a steadfast defender against negligence, specializing in motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, and sexual abuse litigation.Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys(1-800-4THEWIN) 1-800-484-3946

