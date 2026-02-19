The 2026 CrossFit Open Goes Live February 19 — Adaptive Athletes Have One Week to Join the Movement

All Divisions Will Compete During the Same Week in San Jose, CA, Marking a Unified Future for the Sport

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown is on.In one week, on February 26, 2026, the CrossFit Open will officially begin, launching the global season that culminates in the 2026 Games in San Jose, California.For adaptive athletes, this year represents more than just another competition — it represents alignment, visibility, and growth.For the 20th anniversary, all divisions — including Adaptive — will compete within the same competitive week structure, reinforcing a powerful message: adaptive athletes are not separate from the sport of CrossFit — they are part of it.The Adaptive Open, powered by WheelWOD , provides adaptive athletes worldwide the opportunity to compete, test themselves, and stand on the same seasonal stage as the broader CrossFit community.But time is running out.A Growing Global MovementEach year, participation in adaptive competition continues to rise. Athletes of all experience levels — from first-time competitors to seasoned veterans — are stepping forward to join the movement.The Adaptive Open is designed for:• Athletes pursuing official rankings• Athletes competing for personal growth• Athletes participating for fun and community• Coaches supporting adaptive members in their affiliatesClassification is required only for athletes pursuing official rankings. Athletes participating for experience and community can register without full classification.With the Open beginning February 26, adaptive athletes are encouraged to register now before workouts are released.Leadership Perspective“Adaptive athletes belong in this sport — not on the sidelines,” said Kevin Ogar, Head of Adaptive Sport at WheelWOD and a past Games athlete himself. “The Adaptive Open is about opportunity. It’s about showing up. It’s about proving that fitness is for everyone.”San Jose Sets the StageThe 2026 Games season will culminate in San Jose, California, where all divisions will compete during the same week — a milestone moment for inclusion and competitive equity in the sport.This alignment signals continued growth, legitimacy, and expanded opportunity for adaptive athletes worldwide.With just one week remaining before the Open begins, organizers are urging athletes and affiliates not to wait.Registration InformationAdaptive athletes can register now at:Rulebook, classification details, and additional information:To view the leaderboard:About WheelWODWheelWOD is the global leader in adaptive competitive fitness, advancing inclusion, opportunity, and competitive pathways for adaptive athletes worldwide. Through the Adaptive Open and Adaptive Games, WheelWOD continues to expand access and visibility within the sport of CrossFit.

