Governor Abbott Announces Federal Assistance For 8 Ball Fire In Texas Panhandle

February 19, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved a request from the State of Texas for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) for the 8 Ball Fire that started in Armstrong County and entered Donley County, which has threatened homes and infrastructure in the Panhandle area and has prompted local evacuations.

"Texas continues to work around the clock to provide all necessary resources to those affected by the 8 Ball Fire," said Governor Abbott. "With this FEMA grant, our brave wildfire response teams will be further equipped to manage and contain fires in the Panhandle. I thank the Trump Administration and FEMA for swiftly approving this funding and thank our heroic emergency personnel for their efforts to protect their fellow Texans."

As of this morning, the 8 Ball Fire has burned an estimated 13,000 acres and remains 55 percent contained. It has already forced the evacuation of approximately 400 homes and has threatened more than 1,100 homes. While some residents have been able to return home, state and local resources remain actively engaged in suppression, containment, and public safety efforts.

The approval of a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) makes the State of Texas eligible for 75 percent reimbursement from the federal government for costs associated with fighting the wildfire. These grants are available to states and local jurisdictions for the mitigation, management, and control of fires that threaten such destruction as would constitute a major disaster.

The Texas State Emergency Operations Center remains activated at Level II (Escalated Response) and state emergency response resources remain deployed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) at the Governor’s direction to support local wildfire response efforts across the state.

Texans can find wildfire resources including safety tips, a current fire map, and damage reporting information, in the TDEM Disaster Portal at disaster.texas.gov.

