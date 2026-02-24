Reno-Tahoe Luxury Real Estate Market Grew in 2025, Signaling Economic Strength

Reno-Sparks luxury home sales over $1 million outpaced 2024 during several key months in 2025, signaling sustained high-end demand even as national luxury markets showed uneven performance. Strong sales in the $1M–$2M segment in Q4 2025, alongside rising active inventory, reflect continued luxury demand and increased housing movement across price points. Dickson Realty led Reno-Sparks luxury home sales over $1 million in Q4 2025, capturing 31.1% market share and maintaining the largest share of the region’s high-end market.

California relocation and rising inventory position region overall for measured growth in 2026

Capital doesn't move into a region without confidence. Luxury buyers are making long-term investments in Northern Nevada.” — Nancy Fennell, CEO, Dickson Realty

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reno-Tahoe luxury home sales increased across multiple submarkets in 2025, reinforcing the region's economic durability and fueling movement and momentum across all price points in the housing market, according to Dickson Realty's analysis of 2025 luxury real estate trends. • In Reno and Sparks, sales of homes more than $1 million rose 12.1% year-over-year.• Truckee and Tahoe recorded an 18% increase in sales above $2 million.• Carson City and Carson Valley saw luxury transactions rise 11.2%Luxury activity often signals broader regional economic patterns and positive impacts, said Beau Keenan, President of Dickson Realty, which maintained the largest share of luxury transactions across all price points in Reno-Sparks in 2025."When a $2 million home sells, that seller is often reinvesting locally," Keenan said. "That frees inventory at other price points and supports contractors, designers, and other small businesses. Strength at the top tier creates mobility throughout the housing ladder."Inventory across the region reached its highest level since 2019, signaling normalization rather than contraction and positioning the market for more balanced negotiations in 2026. Across several segments, improved transaction velocity signaled sustained demand rather than isolated high-end closings."Capital doesn't move into a region without confidence," said Nancy Fennell, CEO of Dickson Realty. "Luxury buyers are making long-term investments in Northern Nevada."Some of those buyers continue to come from the Bay Area and other parts of California, said Rebecca Dickson, Vice President of Luxury Sales."Tax structure, relative affordability compared to coastal markets, and overall lifestyle remain compelling," Dickson said.The region's growth in the luxury real estate market came amid uneven national performance in many of the nation's most expensive metro areas, with price declines and slower high-end sales activity in late-year reporting, according to Realtor.com's December 2025 luxury housing analysis. Looking ahead, national forecasts project a 13% increase in home sales. Locally, Dickson Realty anticipates moderate transaction growth in 2026 as mortgage rates trend downward and pent-up demand re-enters the market."The fundamentals here — lifestyle, tax environment, and economic diversification — continue to attract sustained investment," Fennell said. "In 2026, that strength positions the entire market for measured growth."For more information about Dickson Realty, which had 31.1% market share for home sales over $1 million, 42.1% for sales over $2 million, and 41.9% for sales over $3 million in the Reno-Sparks area in 2025, visit the website

