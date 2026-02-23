Granddaughter of a Detroit Cleaner Builds Her Own Legacy With Oxi Fresh Franchise in Grosse Pointe

Oxi Fresh franchisee Tricia Edwards launches her new franchise in Grosse Pointe, Michigan.

Oxi Fresh’s Tricia Edwards Brings Eco-Friendly Carpet Cleaning and Community-Driven Service to Northeast Detroit

Tricia’s story is a powerful example of what franchise ownership can represent—the opportunity to honor family legacy, serve others, and start a business rooted in purpose.” — Jonathan Barnett, Oxi Fresh Founder and CEO

GROSSE POINTE, MI, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning , one of the nation’s leading carpet cleaning franchises, is proud to announce the launch of its newest location in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, owned and operated by local entrepreneur Tricia Edwards.Serving much of northeast Detroit, Edwards’ new carpet cleaning business in Grosse Pointe brings a modern, low-moisture cleaning solution to homeowners and businesses throughout the region. The launch also reflects continued ownership opportunities for entrepreneurs interested in the Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning franchise model For Edwards, a former IT professional at Ford Motor Company, this franchise launch is more than a business milestone. It’s a continuation of a family legacy rooted in resilience, service, and community impact.“The person who inspires me most is my grandmother, Mary Belle Edwards. Her story is the foundation for who I am today,” said Edwards. “She migrated from Selma, Alabama, to Detroit in the 1920s with my grandfather and their seven children, seeking a better life. When my grandfather tragically passed away from pneumonia, she was left to raise eight children on her own. She built a life for her family by cleaning office buildings and personal homes—a testament to her incredible strength and resilience.”“She taught me the value of independence and hard work,” Edwards added. “Her legacy is the reason I am the person I am today. She's the reason I chose to start a business that honors her beginnings. I know she would be incredibly proud to see her granddaughter carrying on her legacy—this time as a business owner.”Before launching Oxi Fresh of Grosse Pointe, Edwards built a successful career as an IT professional, spending more than two decades at Ford.With expertise in corporate strategic thinking, customer experience, and problem-solving, Edwards brings a disciplined, analytical mindset to business ownership. She was drawn to Oxi Fresh for its scalability, operational support, and eco-friendly innovation, viewing franchise ownership as the ideal next step to utilize her professional skillset while building a community-focused enterprise in northeast Detroit.A GREEN CLEANING OPTION FOR GROSSE POINTE AND NORTHEAST DETROITOxi Fresh is known nationwide for its innovative carpet cleaning system, which uses low-moisture technology to deliver fast-drying results.“After carefully evaluating several other franchises, Oxi Fresh immediately stood out,” Edwards said. “The brand’s eco-friendly cleaning system and low-moisture technology resonated with me, as I saw a clear market need for a service that is both effective and sustainable.”Alongside residential and commercial carpet cleaning, Edwards also offers upholstery and dryer vent cleaning.A FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITY BUILT ON SYSTEMS AND SUPPORTEdwards’ decision to invest in Oxi Fresh was driven by extensive research into the brand’s franchise model.“My research was very structured,” Edwards explained. “My first step was a thorough review of the Franchise Disclosure Document, with a particular focus on Item 19 to understand the brand's financial performance. I then spoke with multiple franchise owners from different markets to understand their experiences with the franchisor's support, the day-to-day operations, and the overall profitability of their businesses. This combination of financial analysis and direct owner testimonials was crucial in my decision to move forward with Oxi Fresh.”With goals of hiring her first employee soon and expanding into additional territories, Edwards sees her new venture as a path to purpose-driven business and financial independence.Edwards also plans to continue her corporate career, noting that Oxi Fresh’s systems and support allow many franchisees to operate their businesses while maintaining full-time employment.“The support I’ve received so far has been exceptional,” she said. “Other franchise owners have been incredibly generous with their time and advice. The collaborative nature of the network is a huge asset.”COMMITTED TO IMPACT AND SERVICEEdwards is devoted to building a business that contributes positively to the community.“Community involvement is important to me because it's a fundamental part of building a sustainable and trusted business,” Edwards said. “A business should be a positive force in the community. It's about being a good neighbor and a brand that people know, trust, and feel good about supporting.”Edwards has already demonstrated that commitment through volunteer work across Detroit-area humanitarian relief efforts, environmental initiatives, and historic restoration projects.Volunteering during the Flint water crisis was an especially pivotal moment in her life: “That experience solidified my belief that a business can, and should, be a force for good in its community. It’s a core reason why I’m so passionate about Oxi Fresh and its commitment to being an eco-friendly brand. Making a positive impact in clients’ homes and in the broader community isn't just a marketing strategy for me; it's a fundamental part of my business philosophy. I want to build a business that leaves people better off than we found them, just as we did during the water crisis.”FRANCHISE OWNERSHIP WITH OXI FRESHOxi Fresh continues to expand nationwide, offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to build service-based businesses with strong support systems and an eco-friendly competitive advantage.“Tricia’s story is a powerful example of what franchise ownership can represent—the opportunity to honor family legacy, serve others, and start a business rooted in purpose,” said Jonathan Barnett, Founder and CEO of Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning. “We’re thrilled to welcome her to the Oxi Fresh family and excited to see the impact she’ll make throughout northeast Detroit.”ABOUT OXI FRESHFounded in 2006, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning is one of the leading carpet cleaning franchises in the United States, known for its environmentally friendly cleaning solutions, fast-drying service, and commitment to customer satisfaction. With nearly 500 locations across the U.S. and Canada, Oxi Fresh helps homeowners and businesses enjoy cleaner spaces while providing franchising opportunities to hundreds of small business owners throughout North America.

