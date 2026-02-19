Submit Release
Governor Kay Ivey Invites Alabama High School Students to Join for the Presidential 1776 Award

Governor Ivey invited Alabama high school students to take part in a national civics and American history competition as the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday. The Presidential 1776 Award is a nationwide challenge launched in partnership with the U.S. Department of Education to encourage a deeper understanding of America’s founding, civic traditions and principles of self-government. (Governor’s Office, Alyssa Turner)

