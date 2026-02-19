Living Tamil LitFest: Modern Tamil Literature on the World Stage

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York City will host a historic milestone: the Living Tamil LitFest , the first global celebration dedicated to modern Tamil literature. Held at the prestigious New York Academy of Medicine Conference Center, the festival brings the radical, evolving tradition of Tamil writing to an international audience in one of the world’s most cosmopolitan literary capitals.With legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam and Indian superstar Kamal Haasan as brand ambassadors, the festival bridges literature and cultural thought. Both figures, deeply engaged with Tamil language and social questions, lend not only their artistic stature but intellectual gravitas to its mission: to present the depth and diversity of Tamil literature to the world.More than 50 writers, poets, translators, scholars, and publishers from across the globe will gather for panel discussions, readings, and conversations. Together, they will explore how Tamil literature engages with modernity, social justice, identity, and the human condition—while continually reinventing itself for new generations.The festival pays tribute to pioneering authors such as Pudhumaipithan, Ka. Na. Subramaniam, Ki. Rajanarayanan, Jayakanthan, Sundara Ramasamy, andAshokamitran, whose bold experiments in realism, language, and politics still inspire today’s writers. Alongside these masters, contemporary voices will affirm Tamil literature as a vibrant, global tradition in dialogue with world literatures.Guided by an eminent committee including A. Muttulingam, Jeyamohan, Arun Mahizhnan, and Arangasamy KV, the LitFest emphasizes intellectual rigor and literary excellence. An acclaimed lineup of American and Canadian authors—including Chad Post, Esther L Allen, Damion Searls, Geoffrey Brock, Janika Oza, Kareem James-Abu Zeid, Peter Constantine, Padma Vishwanathan, Rohan Kamicheril, Thomas Hitoshi Pruiksma—is joining the program, furthering cross-cultural exchange.By hosting the event in New York, the festival sends a powerful message: Tamil literature is not regional or marginal, but global, modern, and profoundly relevant. It invites readers, scholars, and cultural enthusiasts everywhere to engage with Tamil writing as a living literature of our time.Living Tamil LitFest is more than an event—it is a declaration that Tamil literature belongs on the world stage, in its own voice, on its own terms.Media contact: Austin Soundar, President, Vishnupuram Literary Circle USA, A non-profit organization promoting literature and art.Email : Contact@VishnupuramUSA.orgWebsite: https://livingtamillitfest.org

