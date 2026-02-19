Early stocking of trout in Fernan and Cocolalla lakes in the Panhandle Region

Fish stocking in the Panhandle Region typically begins in April, but fish were released earlier this year in Fernan and Cocolalla lakes. The early release was due to temporary space limitations related to construction upgrades at the Nampa fish hatchery where the trout were being raised.

The recently stocked fish will take the place of the planned April stocking events in these two lakes. The normal annual stocking schedule will resume in early-May at both lakes. Stocking of all other waters in the Panhandle Region will occur as planned, with the first events happening in April.

Mild winter conditions have not allowed for typical winter ice fishing on Fernan and Cocolalla lakes; however, the recently stocked fish will provide some earlier than usual open water fishing opportunity for anglers—enjoy!

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Both Fernan Lake and Cocolalla Lake are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.

To purchase a license:

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.