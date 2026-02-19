Saint Maries man sentenced for unlawful take of seven white-tailed deer in North Idaho

All seven deer were illegally killed in Nov. 2024. Five of the deer were taken within a single 24-hour period, and three of the bucks met Idaho’s legal definition of a “trophy” white-tailed deer, which carries enhanced civil penalties under state law.

All seven deer were taken outside of legal shooting hours, and meat from three of the animals was left to waste.

Fish and Game thanks the public for remaining vigilant in reporting potential wildlife crimes through the Citizens Against Poaching hotline. Public involvement plays a critical role in ensuring Idaho’s fish and wildlife exists for future generations.

Fish and Game also thanks the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office for reviewing the case and pursuing charges consistent with the violations.

Anyone who observes or has information about a wildlife crime is encouraged to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or submit a report online.

Monetary rewards may be available for individuals who provide credible, detailed information that significantly aids in identifying suspects and leads to charges being filed.