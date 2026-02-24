Introducing StressHealth™: A Human-Centered Approach to Employee Well-Being

The American Institute of Stress - Learn to manage stress before stress manages you. StressHealth™ — Building Stronger Organizations Through Stress Management Resources

StressHealth™ helps organizations boost employee well-being and resilience through a human-centered, evidence-based approach.

Managing stress transforms lives and workplaces. StressHealth™ provides guidance to master stress physiology. When stress is managed, benefits are profound for individuals, teams, and organizations.” — Dr. Daniel L. Kirsch, President The American Institute of Stress

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Institute of Stress (AIS) , the nation’s only nonprofit institute dedicated solely to advancing stress science, announced the launch of StressHealth™ , an evidence-based workplace well-being program designed to help organizations reduce employee stress, improve resilience, and cultivate healthier workplace cultures in today’s high-pressure work environment.Across the country, employees are showing up to work exhausted, overwhelmed, and emotionally drained, contributing to disengagement, turnover, and declining mental health. While many wellness programs offer surface-level benefits, most fail to address the underlying issue: chronic stress. StressHealth™ was developed to fill this gap.A Practical, Human-Centered Approach to Well-BeingRooted in science and decades of stress research, StressHealth™ offers tools and skills employees can use immediately both at work and at home. The program is convenient, relatable, and designed for real-world use—not theory.Key features include:• Individualized stress assessments to determine specific stress triggers• Learn from AIS podcasts, webinars, two magazines and documentary films• Short, easy-to-digest periodic guidance by email or text• Learn “In-the-moment” stress-relief techniques that work instantly• Learn skills for emotional regulation, communication, and resilience• Guidance for leaders to support healthier teams and work cultures• Comprehensive course enabling managers to become Certified Stress Coaches included“This program gives employees the tools to manage stress constructively, and gives employers a roadmap to building healthier, more productive workplaces,” said Will Heckman, Vice President of AIS. “This isn’t just another perk or temporary wellness campaign. It’s a lifeline for today’s workforce. It’s a meaningful, science-based program that meets employees where they are and helps them feel supported, valued, and equipped to thrive. And when employees know their organization truly cares about their well-being, everything changes.”Why It Matters Now Employee stress and burnout have reached crisis levels. Stress contributes to higher turnover, increased sick days, strained relationships at work, and declining mental and physical health. For organizations, that means:• Rising healthcare costs• Quiet quitting and disengagement• Difficulty retaining talent• Loss of innovation and team cohesion leading to reduced business outcomesAddressing the Hidden Cost of Workplace StressWorkplace stress costs U.S. companies an estimated $300 billion annually in absenteeism, turnover, healthcare costs, and lost productivity. StressHealth™ is designed to directly counter these trends by:• Reducing stress and burnout• Improving employee morale and retention• Strengthening communication, teamwork, and well-being• Building more compassionate, resilient work cultures“As stress, burnout, anxiety, and turnover reach unprecedented levels in the American workforce, organizations are urgently seeking credible help,” said Melanie Graves, Strategic Partnerships Director at AIS. StressHealth™ offers employers a science-based solution that not only supports employee well-being—but elevates workplace culture, productivity, and long-term organizational health.”AvailabilityStressHealth™ is now available for organizations of all sizes—including businesses, schools, government agencies, and non-profits. Corporate membership options are offered to meet varying organizational needs, from small businesses to large enterprise-level employers.Organizations should contact AIS Executive Director Angela Fertitta-Briley at afertittabriley@stress.org to learn how the AIS StressHealth™ program can transform your workforce to make a lasting impact.About The American Institute of Stress (AIS)Founded in 1978 by the “Father of Stress Research,” Dr. Hans Selye, and legendary stress pioneer Dr. Paul Rosch, The American Institute of Stress is the nation’s only nonprofit dedicated solely to advancing the science of stress and stress-management. AIS provides stress assessments, education through publishing two magazines, podcasts, webinars, producing documentary films, certifications, research, and evidence-based programs that improve health, resilience, and the quality of life for individuals and organizations worldwide through an understanding of the stress mechanism that describes how humans are programed to react to change, and proven ways to control stress so it doesn’t control you.

