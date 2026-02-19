Premier Rob Lantz announces changes to caucus leadership positions and senior staff

CANADA, February 19 - Today, Premier Rob Lantz announced changes to caucus leadership positions and senior staff supporting the Office of the Premier.

Caucus leadership positions will be as follows:

Government House Leader & Caucus Chair: Kent Dollar, MLA

Government Whip: Tyler DesRoches, MLA

Brad Trivers, MLA for District 18: Rustico – Emerald has confirmed to Government Caucus that he intends to seek the role as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. Upon election of the Speaker, a motion will be put forward to appoint MLA Susie Dillon as Deputy Speaker.

In addition, Premier Lantz also announced the departure of Adam Ross, Chief of Staff, from the Office of the Premier. Ross has served as Chief of Staff since February 2025 and was previously the Principal Secretary & Senior Policy Advisor in the Office of the Premier from 2019-2025.

“Adam has been a steady and trusted presence within our government for many years. He has brought thoughtful leadership, strong judgement, and a deep commitment to public service to his work every day. Adam has given a great deal to this government and to this province, and I am sincerely grateful for his years of service.” — Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island

The following individuals will assume leadership responsibilities in the Office of the Premier in the coming weeks:

Patrick Dorsey, Chief of Staff; and

Dean Lund, Deputy Chief of Staff.

“This team will guide our new focused government on delivering results for Islanders. Islanders expect results around making healthcare more accessible, making life more affordable, securing reliable connections to clean and cheap energy, and transforming transparency around land ownership and control. This team will guide our focused agenda in the months and years to come.” — Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island

Media contact:

Emily Blue

Office of the Premier

emilyblue@gov.pe.ca