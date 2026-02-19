Minister Buti Manamela appoints Administrator at College of Cape Town

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela, has concluded his consideration of the final report of the Stabilisation and Governance Support Team (SGST) appointed to assess the affairs of the College of Cape Town.

After affording the College Council an opportunity to study the report and submit written representations, and having duly considered those submissions, the Minister has accepted the findings and recommendations of the SGST.

The report confirms serious and sustained governance failures, weaknesses in oversight, compromised human resource practices, and risks to teaching and learning. It further identifies evidence of financial and other forms of maladministration of a serious nature, resulting in the effective undermining of the College’s governance structures. These findings require decisive corrective action.

In terms of section 46 of the Continuing Education and Training Act, 2006, the Minister has determined that intervention is necessary to stabilise the institution, safeguard students, protect teaching and learning, and restore lawful governance.

Accordingly, the Minister has appointed Dr Robert Nkuna as Administrator of the College of Cape Town, with effect from the date of publication of the appointment in the Government Gazette. The appointment is time-bound and will endure for a period not exceeding two years, or until a duly constituted Council is established.

During this period, the Administrator will assume the governance functions of Council and will focus on:

stabilising governance and management;

ensuring compliance with court orders and statutory prescripts;

implementing key recommendations arising from oversight and audit processes; and

safeguarding teaching, learning, and student wellbeing.

The Minister emphasises that this intervention is corrective and restorative in nature, undertaken in the best interests of students, staff, and the broader public.

The Minister thanks the members of the Stabilisation and Governance Support Team for the professional, participatory, and evidence-based manner in which they conducted their work.

The Department will continue to monitor progress closely as the stabilisation process unfolds.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson to the Minister

Matshepo Seedat

Cell: 082 679 9473

#GovZAUpdates