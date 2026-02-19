Western Cape Mobility on curbing spread of Foot and Mouth Disease and safety enforcement

Provincial Traffic Services conducted 247 integrated operations across the Western Cape from 9–15 February 2026, combining high-visibility road safety enforcement with targeted action to curb the spread of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD).

Working with the Western Cape Agriculture Department, officers checked 8 143 vehicles, including six carrying livestock. The roadblocks issued 1 186 fines and impounded four vehicles, helping protect the province’s agricultural economy.

“Earlier this week, I was on the ground along the N7 in Moorreesburg supporting efforts to curb the spread of Foot-and-Mouth Disease. These roadblocks play a critical role in monitoring livestock movement, preventing the virus from spreading to new areas, and protecting our farmers, animals, and national food supply. Thank you to everyone for your patience and cooperation,” said Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku.

Enforcement highlights:

31 577 vehicles checked

7 646 fines issued for driver and vehicle fitness offences

20 vehicles impounded

163 vehicles discontinued, including 28 removed during FMD roadblocks for severe defects such as worn tyres, missing wheel nuts, oil leaks and suspension problems

274 speeding offences recorded

On 14 February, a truck driver was arrested near Beaufort West for travelling at 111 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. Average Speed Over Distance (ASOD) cameras recorded the repeated violation between Beaufort West and Aberdeen. Two passengers were in the vehicle at the time, leaving them stranded.

A total of 66 arrests were made during the week, including 40 for driving under the influence (the highest reading was 1.22 mg/l), nine for fraudulent documentation, and several others for reckless and negligent driving, obstruction and related offences.

Regarding fraudulent documentation, Provincial Traffic Services remains firm in verifying all driver and vehicle credentials.

“Driving with fraudulent documentation is a serious offence because it undermines the system that keeps our roads safe for everyone,” said Maxine Bezuidenhout, Chief Director: Traffic Management. “It puts all road users at risk. We thank our officers for their vigilance and encourage everyone to play their part by ensuring their documents are valid and up to date.”

Technology linked to the NaTIS system continues to assist officers in detecting fake licences and vehicle papers immediately, strengthening compliance and road safety. Tragically, 20 crashes claimed 20 lives this week. Pedestrians accounted for 14 of these fatalities, again highlighting their vulnerability on our province’s roads.

Enquiries:

Byron La Hoe

Acting Head of Communication

Western Cape Mobility Department

E-mail: Byron.laHoe@westerncape.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates