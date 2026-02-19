Cummings Foundation and Massachusetts School of Law Present “Good Business Practices & Preventing Problem Employees” A Free Business Law Seminar

Andover, Massachusetts – The Cummings Foundation, in collaboration with the Massachusetts School of Law (MSLAW), proudly announces the return of its free public seminar series designed to help local business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals strengthen their operations through sound legal and management strategies.

The Winter 2026 session, titled “Good Business Practices & Preventing Problem Employees,” will take place on Thursday, March 26, from 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at the Massachusetts School of Law, Room 204. Food will be provided.

The night will begin with welcoming remarks by Michael L. Coyne, Dean of Massachusetts School of Law, and continue with instruction from a team of MSLAW business and legal experts. Topics will include:

Establishing Systems for Documenting Performance and Discipline (Michael Leamy – Professor of Business)

(Michael Leamy – Professor of Business) Harassment, Bullying, Violence, and OSHA’s General Duty Clause (Paula Colby-Clements – Professor of Law)

(Paula Colby-Clements – Professor of Law) Piercing The Corporate Veil (Joseph Devlin, Professor of Law)

(Joseph Devlin, Professor of Law) Agent Liability on Instruments (Amy Dimitriadis – Professor of Law)

(Amy Dimitriadis – Professor of Law) Mental Health Issues in the Workplace (Shane Rodriguez – Professor of Law)

The Winter 2026 session will be the 6th installment in The Cummings Business Law Seminar Series in partnership with MSLAW to educate the public on the interplay between business and law.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Prospective attendees can scan the QR Code below to sign up, or RSVP directly to Diane Sullivan at dianes@mslaw.edu.

The Massachusetts School of Law in Andover is dedicated to providing affordable, accessible legal education that emphasizes practical training, ethics, and public service. The Cummings Foundation, founded by Bill and Joyce Cummings of Cummings Properties, supports hundreds of nonprofits throughout Massachusetts, funding initiatives that strengthen local communities and foster education and opportunity.

Massachusetts School of Law

500 Federal Street Andover, MA 01810

(978) 681-0800

dianes@mslaw.edu

https://www.mslaw.edu/

Press Contact : Diane Sullivan

