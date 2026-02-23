Local Charleston Author Pam Moody Releases Debut Children's Book

Author Pam Moody at her writing desk

The book, “My Little Birthday Monkey,” celebrates the magic of birthdays while teaching valuable life lessons.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charleston-based children's author Pam Moody announced the release of her debut book, “My Little Birthday Monkey,” a delightful story that celebrates the magic of every child’s birthday while teaching important life lessons along the way. The book is now available on Amazon , with select copies available locally.“My Little Birthday Monkey” brings a cuddly monkey to life in both story and plush form. Each book includes a cuddly monkey companion to help bring birthday magic–and the lessons learned throughout the book–to life. Combining birthday excitement with lessons about kindness, self-worth, and growth, it's a celebration kids will treasure long after the candles are blown out.“Every child deserves to feel celebrated and valued, not just on their birthday, but every single day,” said Moody. “I wrote ‘My Little Birthday Monkey’ to help parents and caregivers create special moments while teaching children lessons about character and confidence. It’s about more than birthdays; it’s about helping children understand their unique worth.”At its heart, the book reflects Moody's own journey as a first-time author. Moody shared, "This book is proof that when you believe in a dream and stay committed, you really can do anything—and I hope that message shines through for both children and parents reading together."Readers can get signed copies of the book and meet the mind behind the monkey at local readings. Stay up to date with Moody’s events and future book releases by following her on Instagram at @pammoodybooks or by visiting her website.ABOUT PAM MOODYPam Moody is a Charleston, South Carolina-based children's book author dedicated to creating stories that make every child feel special while teaching valuable life lessons. Through engaging narratives and relatable characters, Moody's books aim to build confidence, character, and a love of reading in young readers. Her debut novel, “My Little Birthday Monkey,” is available now. To learn more, visit pammoodybooks.com

