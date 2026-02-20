Allergy Research Group Announces Scientific Advisory Board to Advance Integrative Science

Meet Allergy Research Group's Scientific Advisory Board

Advisory Board of respected clinicians reinforces ARG’s commitment to trusted expertise and category leadership in thyroid health.

Our new SAB builds on ARG’s legacy as a practitioner first brand, and underscores our role as a trusted resource for clinicians seeking high-quality products and guidance in thyroid focused care.”” — Mandy Kraynik, ARG CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allergy Research Group (ARG), a trusted leader in professional-grade nutritional supplements for more than 45 years, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB)—a group of highly respected integrative healthcare practitioners assembled to help guide scientific dialogue, practitioner education, and innovation, with a strategic emphasis on advancing leadership in thyroid health.The SAB brings together physicians, pharmacists, nutrition experts, and functional medicine clinicians whose collective clinical experience spans hormone balance, metabolism, gut health, immune function, and lifestyle medicine—disciplines deeply interconnected with thyroid function and overall endocrine health.“As awareness of thyroid dysfunction continues to grow, so does the need for thoughtful, clinically grounded leadership in this category,” said Corey Schuler, ARG’s Director of Medical Affairs. “Our Scientific Advisory Board strengthens ARG’s long-standing commitment to thyroid health by ensuring our education, formulations, and scientific perspectives are informed by practitioners who work with these complex patients every day.”Inaugural members of the ARG Scientific Advisory Board include:- Shawn Tassone, MD, PhD — Double board-certified OB/GYN and integrative medicine physician with a PhD in mind-body medicine, widely recognized for his work in hormone balance, menopause and perimenopause care, thyroid health, and bioidentical hormone therapy.- Richard Harris, MD, PharmD, MBA — Board-certified internal medicine physician and pharmacist focused on lifestyle medicine and systems-based care, with experience advising across medicine, supplements, and holistic wellness.- Lara Zakaria, PharmD, MS, CNS, IFMCP — Pharmacist and functional nutrition expert specializing in personalized nutrition, gut health, and the prevention and management of metabolic, allergic, and autoimmune conditions that frequently overlap with thyroid dysfunction.- Alex Rinehart, DC, MS, CNS — Functional medicine educator and microbiome specialist known for his work in gut health, immune regulation, chronic inflammation, and root-cause approaches that support endocrine and thyroid balance.Through this advisory group, ARG will expand practitioner-focused education, thought leadership content, and scientific discussion that reflects the real-world complexity of thyroid health—where nutrient status, gut integrity, inflammation, stress, and hormone signaling intersect. Towards this end, Schuler and the new Scientific Advisory Board have already published a paper in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, titled “ Energy Allocation Resilience and Endocrine Integration ” that is garnering attention.“The formation of our Scientific Advisory Board builds on ARG’s legacy as a practitioner first brand,” said ARG CEO Mandy Kraynik, “and it underscores our role as a trusted resource for clinicians seeking high-quality products and credible guidance in thyroid focused care.”Learn more about the Allergy Research Group Scientific Advisory Board.About Allergy Research GroupFor more than 45 years, Allergy Research Group has helped healthcare practitioners and their patients to achieve the confidence that comes from great health. Our dedication to clinically sound formulas using clean, hypoallergenic ingredients is unsurpassed—and it’s why our supplements are so widely trusted and well-tolerated by both practitioners and patients worldwide.By offering innovative solutions backed by science, we empower healthcare practitioners to improve the health and confidence of every patient they serve.

