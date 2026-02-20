San Francisco Zoo Appoints Cassandra Costello as Chief Executive Officer

Cassandra Costello, Zoo CEO and Executive Director

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Francisco Zoological Society today announced the appointment of Cassandra Costello as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director following an extensive national search.Costello joined the Zoo as Chief Operating Officer in August 2025 and immediately stepped into the interim Co-CEO role and has held it since. Prior to joining the Zoo, she held leadership roles across San Francisco’s public and nonprofit sectors, including Chief Strategy Officer at SF Travel, Deputy Director of Property for the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, and Chief of Staff at San Francisco City Hall.Since stepping into the interim role in August, Costello has led a period of renewed momentum at the Zoo. January attendance reached the highest level in recorded history, welcoming approximately 63,000 visitors despite winter weather. The Zoo also introduced expanded community access initiatives, including free and discounted access programs for low-income families, special targeted promotions, and strategic media events, all designed to reconnect San Francisco families and visitors with the institution.“Strong cultural institutions are essential to San Francisco’s vibrancy and recovery, supporting families, neighborhoods, and tourism alike,” said Mayor Daniel Lurie. “Cassandra understands that, and I am thrilled to have someone with her experience in this role.”“The Zoo needs a leader who understands San Francisco, its communities, and how our recreational spaces serve families and neighborhoods,” said District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar. “Cassandra brings exactly that experience, and I’m grateful she is stepping up to guide the Zoo into its next chapter.”“Zoo employees care deeply about the Zoo and the animals we look after every day,” said Corey Hallman, representing Zoo employees through Teamsters 856. “We’re encouraged by the direction Cassandra has taken and look forward to continuing to work together to support staff and the Zoo’s future.”“The San Francisco Zoo belongs to the people of this city. Our focus is on strengthening animal care, expanding conservation work, and ensuring every family feels welcome here,” said Zoo CEO Cassandra Costello. “I’m honored to work alongside our extraordinary staff, volunteers, Board of Directors, and partners as we build the Zoo’s future together.”As part of the six-month-long search in partnership with global search firm Russell Reynolds Associates, members of the Zoo’s Board of Directors met with internal and external stakeholders, including Zoo management and employees, City Hall leaders, and AZA Zoo Directors to gather input on the needs of the role.“After a comprehensive national search, the Board is thrilled to have Cassandra stepping in as the permanent leader of the San Francisco Zoo,” said the Zoological Society Board of Directors in a statement. “She has deep roots in San Francisco, including the Sunset specifically, and demonstrates exceptional leadership and commitment to the Zoo’s mission. We are excited about the future under her leadership.“Strong zoos succeed through collaboration with experienced animal professionals working alongside institutional leadership,” said Lee Ehmke, the President and CEO Emeritus of the Houston Zoo and a special advisor to the San Francisco Zoo over the last six months. “Cassandra has shown a clear commitment to supporting animal care and conservation programs, and I’m excited to work with her and the Zoo’s talented staff.”Under Costello’s leadership, the Zoo will continue to build on recent progress—expanding public access, strengthening animal care and conservation programs, and deepening partnerships across San Francisco and with other zoos, ensuring a vibrant future for the institution and the communities it serves.ABOUT THE SAN FRANCISCO ZOO & GARDENSSituated on more than 100 coastal acres and home to thousands of animals, the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens is one of the city’s most distinctive public institutions — combining conservation, education, recreation, and tourism. The San Francisco Zoological Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to wildlife conservation, education, and recreation, offering visitors one of San Francisco’s most unique cultural and educational destinations.

