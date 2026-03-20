Sabrina Powelson aka OC Bree Expands Industry Presence Through New Media Features and Talent Development Opportunities

SABRINA POWELSON JENNIFER AMES JOHN STEVENS

Entertainment professional Sabrina Powelson continues contributing to national talent development and industry growth initiatives

We’re not just developing talent — we’re building futures. Every move we make is intentional, strategic, and rooted in long-term success.” — Sabrina Powelson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entertainment professional Sabrina Powelson, known as OC Bree, continues to expand her role in talent development through her work with Avanti Model and Talent Management, where she serves as Executive National Talent Director.In her position, OC Bree contributes to the development and guidance of emerging and experienced talent across multiple sectors of the entertainment industry. Her work includes supporting individuals pursuing opportunities in modeling, film, television, and commercial media.Working alongside Avanti owner Jennifer Ames, OC Bree has been involved in efforts to strengthen the company’s national outreach and talent network. Her role includes assisting with talent scouting, development preparation, and connecting individuals with industry-facing opportunities.“Helping individuals grow in their careers and develop their skills is something I care deeply about,” said Powelson. “Being part of a team that focuses on creating opportunities for talent has been an important part of my journey.”In addition to her work in talent development, OC Bree maintains active involvement in the entertainment industry through projects in modeling, event coordination, and artist support. This experience contributes to her perspective when working with developing talent.Her continued involvement reflects a broader trend of industry professionals taking active roles in mentoring and preparing the next generation of performers and creatives.About OC BreeSabrina Powelson, professionally known as OC Bree, is an entertainment professional involved in talent development, modeling, event coordination, and artist support. She currently serves as Executive National Talent Director with Avanti Model and Talent Management, where she works with emerging and established talent across the United States.About the Avanti TeamAvanti Model and Talent Management is led by a diverse team of industry professionals dedicated to developing and discovering emerging talent in modeling, film, television, and commercial media. The company is owned by Jennifer Ames, a former fashion model with Elite Model Management and Ford Models who has over 30 years of experience in the modeling and entertainment industry. Ames founded Avanti with the goal of helping aspiring performers gain the development, exposure, and professional connections needed to succeed in the competitive entertainment world. Supporting the organization is a team of experienced industry mentors and executives, including Sabrina Powelson, Lisa Creel, Desiree Sutton, who assists with operations and business development, and Gray O’Neal, a commercial photographer and videographer who has worked with hundreds of models and actors to create professional portfolios and marketing materials.

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