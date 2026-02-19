A&B Creative Events Founder Latasha Brooks Launches PD16's First Community-Rooted Entrepreneurship Hub

Planning District 16 finally has a permanent entrepreneurship hub — built by an entrepreneur, for entrepreneurs.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latasha Brooks, founder and CEO of A&B Creative Events — Fredericksburg's premier full-service event venue known for its stunning atmosphere and signature element of surprise — today announced the official launch of the PD16 Business Hub, a Community-Rooted Entrepreneurship Hub serving entrepreneurs and small business owners across Planning District 16. Brooks, who has been mentoring entrepreneurs and small business owners for over 10 years, brings that lived experience directly to the Hub.PD16 is growing — new developments, new residents, new investment. But growth alone does not build a thriving economy. Behind every ribbon cutting and grand opening is a business owner who stayed up past midnight worrying about payroll, who couldn't figure out how to get in front of the right clients, who needed one person to sit across from them and say here is what to do next. The PD16 Business Hub was built for that person.The numbers tell a sobering story. Small businesses make up 99.9% of all U.S. businesses and employ nearly half of the private workforce — yet PD16 has no consistent system for tracking closures, license non-renewals, or commercial turnover tied to local ownership. Post-2020 data shows widespread permanent closures that have quietly reshaped communities across the country — and small business owners everywhere, regardless of industry or background, have felt it. And when a local business closes, the impact goes far beyond a storefront — research shows that every $100 spent locally keeps $60–$70 circulating right here in our community, compared to just $30–$40 when it leaves. We have been celebrating openings while quietly absorbing closures. That ends now.The Hub launches with a three-track program model designed to meet entrepreneurs and small business owners wherever they are in their journey:— Launch PD16: Business fundamentals for early-stage entrepreneurs — strategic planning, marketing, financial literacy, and operations.— Grow PD16: Government contracting and procurement readiness — certifications, proposal writing, and securing public sector contracts.— Ready PD16: Capital access — lender preparation, grant navigation, investor pitching, and securing the funding needed to grow.In addition to its three cohort tracks, the Hub hosts monthly entrepreneur roundtables open to all PD16 business owners, and will host the inaugural PD16 Small Business Summit — a full-day experience that brings together keynote speakers, expert panels, and breakout learning sessions in the morning, and transitions into an evening celebration honoring the entrepreneurs and small business owners who are the backbone of this region. No other event inPlanning District 16 combines education and celebration in one room, for one community, with one purpose.A thriving business community is not built by individual effort alone — it is built by ecosystem. When businesses support each other, refer each other, learn from each other, and show up for each other, everyone stays open longer. Studies show that businesses with access to mentorship, peer networks, and ongoing support are significantly more likely to survive past the critical five-year mark. The PD16 Business Hub exists to build that ecosystem intentionally — connecting early-stage entrepreneurs with seasoned business owners, linking small businesses to institutional partners and procurement opportunities, and creating the kind of community where no one is figuring it out alone."PD16 has incredible entrepreneurs and small business owners — people who are talented, hardworking, and deeply committed to this community. What they have needed is a hub. A place that is built for them, led by someone who has walked the same road, and designed to grow with them long term. That is what the PD16 Business Hub is. We are not a two-year program. We are here." — Latasha Brooks, Founder, PD16 Business HubThis Hub is not a seminar series. It is not a networking event. It is not a program that runs for six months and disappears. It is infrastructure — built to last, built to grow, and built to make sure that every entrepreneur and small business owner in Planning District 16 has a place to turn, a community to lean on, and a clear path forward.Entrepreneurs and small business owners across Planning District 16 are encouraged to visit the Hub's website, attend a monthly roundtable, or register for an upcoming cohort. There is no cost to attend monthly roundtables. Cohort enrollment is open to all PD16 business owners regardless of stage, sector, or background.ABOUT A&B CREATIVE EVENTSA&B Creative Events is a full-service event venue located in Fredericksburg, Virginia — known for its breathtaking atmosphere and signature element of surprise that keeps guests talking long after the event ends. Founded and led by Latasha Brooks, A&B serves as the programming home of the PD16 Business Hub. Learn more at eventsabcreate.com or call (540) 915-0778.ABOUT THE PD16 BUSINESS HUBThe PD16 Business Hub is a Community-Rooted Entrepreneurship Hub serving entrepreneurs and small business owners across Planning District 16. The Hub delivers cohort-based business training, government contracting education, capital access programming, and peer mentorship — all designed to build the ecosystem that keeps PD16 businesses open, growing, and thriving. Administered through Global Business Women Trailblazers, a federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN 88-3734376. Learn more at www.pd16businesshub.com CONTACTLatasha BrooksA&B Creative Events / PD16 Business HubContactus@eventsabcreate.comInfo@gbwt.org(540) 915-0778

