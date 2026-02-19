South Africa: ICRC calls on states to support humanitarian action
Africa is experiencing a worrying intensification of armed conflicts, which have not only multiplied but also expanded, destabilizing entire regions.
From the Sahel to the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes, violence in countries such as Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, Somalia, and South Sudan has cross-border effects and exacerbates humanitarian crises, while millions of people are forced to flee within and outside their countries.
“Humanitarian crises continue to be managed, but not addressed. It is essential to strengthen our operational capacity and remedy deficiencies to meet current challenges,” said Patrick Youssef, ICRC regional director for Africa.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.