Kubota & Craig Attorneys Yoshiaki Kubota and Cynthia Craig Selected to 2026 Super Lawyers List

Yoshi Kubota & Cynthia Craig from Irvine Personal Injury Law Firm Kubota & Craig have been awarded 2026 Super Lawyers.

Irvine personal injury trial lawyers continue to earn top professional honors alongside Best Lawyers in America, ABOTA membership, and National Trial Lawyers

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kubota & Craig is proud to announce that both founding partners, Yoshiaki "Yoshi" Kubota and Cynthia A. Craig , have been selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers list for personal injury litigation — plaintiff. The selection marks 16 consecutive years of recognition for both attorneys, who have appeared on the list every year since 2010.Super Lawyers recognizes attorneys who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement through a patented multiphase selection process that includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Only five percent of attorneys in each state are selected to the Super Lawyers list."Sixteen consecutive years is a milestone we're proud of, but what it really reflects is the trust our clients place in us year after year," said Kubota. "Each case we take is an opportunity to make a difference for someone at one of the most difficult moments of their life. That responsibility drives everything we do."The Super Lawyers recognition is part of a broader pattern of honors for both attorneys. Kubota has been named to Best Lawyers in America for 2025–2026, is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), and has been selected to the National Trial Lawyers Top 100. He has also received the Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC) Presidential Award of Merit, the Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent rating, and been recognized by LA Magazine as a Top Attorney and by Lawyers of Distinction.Craig has been selected to Best Lawyers in America for 2024–2026 and holds the Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent rating. A former president of the Orange County Trial Lawyers Association (OCTLA), she received the Angelo Palmieri Civility Award in 2014 and the Marvin E. Lewis Award in 2019. She was also named OCTLA Board Member of the Year in 2013 and recognized as an LA Magazine Top Attorney.Together, the two Irvine car accident attorneys have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for personal injury victims across Orange County since founding the firm. Notable results include a $51.5 million motor vehicle accident recovery and a $14 million wrongful death settlement."Our approach has always been to prepare every case as if it's going to trial," said Craig. "Insurance companies know which attorneys are willing to walk into a courtroom, and that preparation translates directly into better outcomes for our clients — whether we settle or go to verdict."Kubota & Craig handles car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle collisions, rideshare incidents, premises liability, construction accidents, dog bites, and catastrophic injury cases throughout Orange County. The firm is located at 16530 Bake Parkway, Suite 100, Irvine, California 92618 and offers free consultations in both English and Spanish. The firm operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay no attorney fees unless they recover compensation.For more information or to schedule a free case evaluation, contact Kubota & Craig at (949) 218-5676 or visit www.kubotacraig.com About Kubota & Craig:Kubota & Craig, PC is a personal injury law firm in Irvine, California, founded in 2013 by trial attorneys Yoshiaki Kubota and Cynthia Craig. The firm represents individuals and families injured in motor vehicle accidents, premises liability incidents, and catastrophic injury cases across Orange County and throughout Southern California. Both founding partners are recognized by Super Lawyers (2010–2026) and Best Lawyers in America. For more information, call (949) 218-5676 or visit www.kubotacraig.com Media Contact:Kubota & Craig(949) 218-5676webinquiry@kubotacraig.com

