Furniture Today introduces SleepNXT, the next evolution of the Bedding Conference, focused on innovation and growth in sleep retail.

CHARLOTTE HARBOR, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Furniture Today Launches SleepNXTConference.com, Introducing SleepNXT: The Bedding Conference Reimagined for What’s Next in Sleep



Furniture Today, the leading information source for the home furnishings industry, has launched www.SleepNXTConference.com, the official website for SleepNXT, the next evolution of its long-running Bedding Conference — reimagined to reflect the expanding world of sleep and the broader sleep products ecosystem.

Taking place May 12–14 at the Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida, SleepNXT is designed to unite the full spectrum of today’s sleep economy — from mattress and bedding manufacturers to traditional and e-commerce retailers, along with emerging sleep technology companies and service providers.

“Throughout the past 20 years, this conference has grown right alongside the bedding business,” said Sheila Long O’Mara, executive editor of Furniture Today. “Our reimagined SleepNXT reflects that evolution and our broader focus. We’re looking beyond mattresses to the full sleep ecosystem — from manufacturers and retailers to technology and service providers — and creating a place where the entire sleep economy can come together to talk about what lies ahead.”



A Modern Agenda Built for the Future of Sleep Retail

SleepNXT will deliver actionable insights, strategies and smart tactics for success through:

• 20+ educational sessions on two dedicated tracks: one focused on retail operations, the other on merchandising and innovation

• Interactive workshops addressing timely challenges and opportunities across the category

25+ Industry Speakers Including:

• Bill Papettas, CEO, Mattress Warehouse

• Scott Kerby, Chief Owned Retail Officer, Purple

• Ethan Stover, Chief Retail Officer, Nebraska Furniture Mart

• Alison Keane, President, International Sleep Products Association and Mattress Recycling Council

Notable Advisory Board, including:

• Jerry Thomas, Boulevard Home

• Mary Domito, Taos Lifestyle

• Michael Wipfler, Mueller Furniture and Mattress

• Jacksonville Bedding Mattresses and More

• More names to come



Introducing the Innovation Zone + Best in Show

New for 2026, the Innovation Zone gives sponsors the opportunity to spotlight new products and solutions built for the sleep category. A panel of judges will select a Best in Show winner from the products featured.



Registration Now Open

Registration is now open at SleepNXTConference.com.



About SleepNXT

SleepNXT is the next-generation evolution of Furniture Today’s renowned Bedding Conference, designed to bring together retailers, manufacturers, innovators, and solution providers across the sleep ecosystem to explore what’s next in merchandising, operations, innovation, and growth.

Learn more and register at www.SleepNXTConference.com.



About Furniture Today

Furniture Today is the complete information source for the furniture industry featuring retailer and manufacturing news, product trends, and market analysis.



Introducing SleepNXT — the next era of Sleep Retail.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.