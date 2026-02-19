The Robo Report® Edition 38 Covering the Fourth Quarter of 2025 and 16th Edition of Robo Ranking® Have Been Released

MARTINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are pleased to announce the publication of the 38th edition of The Robo Report® , covering the fourth quarter of 2025, as well as the 16th edition of The Robo Ranking, stated Ken Schapiro, Founder of Condor Capital Wealth Management This latest edition of The Robo Reportexamines the portfolios and performance of 34 accounts from 24 different robo-advice providers. Meanwhile, the Robo RankingWinter Edition dives deep into the qualitative aspects of each platform, grading providers on more than 45 individual metrics. These are grouped into larger categories such as features, financial planning capabilities, user experience, access to live advisors, conflicts of interest, transparency, minimum investment requirements, costs, and overall performance.Robo Ranking HighlightsBest Overall Robo Advisor- Winner: Fidelity Go- Runner-up: SoFi Automated InvestingFidelity Go reclaims the top spot for Best Overall Robo in this year's Robo Ranking Winter Edition. The platform charges no management fee for balances below $25,000 and a competitive 0.35% fee above that threshold, at which point investors also gain access to live advisors. With no minimum investment requirement, Fidelity Go remains one of the most accessible robo advisors on the market. Notably, Fidelity Go introduced tax-loss harvesting in December 2025 for taxable accounts with balances of $25,000 or more, closing a gap with competitors that have offered the feature for over a decade. On the performance side, Fidelity Go outperformed its normalized benchmark by 1.02% over the trailing five-year period, the strongest benchmark-adjusted performance in our tracked universe, driven by a municipal bond-focused fixed income sleeve and a tilt toward large-cap equities.SoFi Automated Investing follows as the runner-up, combining a low 0.25% advisory fee and $50 account minimum with strong performance results. SoFi posted the highest three-year benchmark outperformance in our tracked universe at 1.22%, powered by its overweight to U.S. large-cap growth stocks and municipal bond positioning. Unlimited CFP-credentialed planner access for SoFi Plus members and a consolidated financial dashboard round out a compelling offering for everyday investors.Best Robo for Performance at a Low Cost- Winner: Fidelity Go- Runner-up: WealthfrontFidelity Go's strategic allocation to municipal bonds, which outperformed corporate bonds over the trailing five-year period, and its tilt toward large-cap equities drove the strongest benchmark-adjusted returns in our tracked universe. Wealthfront claims the runner-up spot, outperforming its normalized benchmark by 0.80% over the same period, benefiting from a diversified fixed income approach that includes approximately 61% in municipal bonds alongside corporate and government bond allocations.Best Robo for First-Time Investors- Winner: SoFi- Runner-up: Fidelity GoSoFi remains a top pick for first-time investors, offering a comprehensive platform that extends beyond investing to include debt consolidation, career coaching, and live financial planning. Combined with a low 0.25% advisory fee, $50 minimum investment, and strong performance track record, SoFi provides a compelling starting point for those building their financial foundation.Best Robo for Digital Financial Planning- Winner: Empower- Runner-up: WealthfrontEmpower continues to lead in digital financial planning with comprehensive tools for multi-goal planning, outside account aggregation, and sophisticated retirement analysis, all available free of charge. Wealthfront remains a strong contender with its digital-first planning tools, Self-Driving Money automation feature, and intuitive scenario modeling for major life events.Best Robo for Complex Financial Planning- Winner: Vanguard- Runner-up: EmpowerVanguard's hybrid advisory model provides access to live financial advisors starting at a $50,000 minimum for a 0.30% management fee, with dedicated advisors available at $500,000. Empower claims second place, pairing access to live planners with one of the most capable digital planning platforms on the market, along with advanced investment options including SRI portfolios, direct indexing, and alternative investments for larger accounts.Robo Report Highlights- International stocks delivered the strongest year of outperformance relative to U.S. equities in over a decade, with the MSCI EAFE Index returning 32.03% and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index gaining 34.32%, both nearly doubling the S&P 500's 17.86% return. This dramatic reversal shifted one-year performance leadership to portfolios with above-average international allocations.- One-Year Performance Winners: Citizens Bank SpeciFi, SigFig, Betterment SRI- Higher international equity allocations drove outperformance as developed and emerging markets surged far ahead of domestic equities, rewarding portfolios that maintained above-average non-U.S. stock exposure.- Three-Year Performance Winners: SoFi, Betterment Climate Impact SRI, Fidelity Go- Sustained domestic large-cap growth positioning and municipal bond allocations propelled these platforms, with SoFi's significant overweight to U.S. large-cap growth stocks driving the widest outperformance.- Eight-Year Performance Winners: SoFi, Fidelity Go, Wealthfront- Consistent emphasis on domestic large-cap equities and selective fixed income strategies helped these providers capitalize on multiple market cycles, with SoFi maintaining its leadership position.These results reflect our Normalized Benchmarking approach, which allows for a consistent comparison of globally diversified portfolios. Detailed methodology, along with the full Robo Reportand Robo Ranking, can be accessed for free at condorcapital.com/the-robo-report Stay connected with The Robo Reporton LinkedIn.Usage and DisclaimersPlease review the Terms of Use Guidelines before subscribing or using our data. Any breach of the guidelines may result in a takedown notice, loss of subscription access, or further legal measures. For written consent or licensing, contact us at theroboreport@condorcapital.com or call 732-893-8290 (ask for David Goldstone).Disclaimer of Warranties:Our research is provided "as is," without warranty. Condor Capital Wealth Management and affiliated entities disclaim all implied warranties, including but not limited to merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, noninfringement, and timeliness. We bear no liability for investment decisions, damages, or losses resulting from using our data or materials. Past performance is not indicative of future results.Some jurisdictions do not allow the exclusion or limitation of implied warranties, so these terms may not apply universally.© 2026 Condor Capital Wealth Management. All rights reserved."The Robo Report" and "The Robo Ranking" are registered trademarks of Condor Capital Wealth Management.

