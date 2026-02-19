Federal Reserve Board announces it will hold a hybrid public outreach meeting on Thursday, March 26, as part of its review of regulations under the Economic Growth and Regulatory Paperwork Reduction Act (EGRPRA)

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced that it will hold a hybrid public outreach meeting on Thursday, March 26, as part of its review of regulations under the Economic Growth and Regulatory Paperwork Reduction Act (EGRPRA). EGRPRA requires the Board, with input from the public, to review its regulations at least once every 10 years to identify any outdated, unduly burdensome, or otherwise unnecessary regulatory requirements applicable to certain supervised institutions.

The outreach meeting is an opportunity for interested stakeholders to present their views on the regulatory categories listed in any of the four Federal Register notices applicable to Board supervised institutions that were published as part of this effort: applications and reporting; powers and activities; international operations; consumer protection; directors, officers and employees; money laundering; rules of procedure; safety and soundness; securities; banking operations; capital; and the Community Reinvestment Act.

Individuals interested in providing oral comments, either virtually or in person, must register by March 19, 2026, and indicate the regulatory category or categories they would like to discuss. Individuals selected to provide comments will be notified.

This public meeting will take place at the Federal Reserve Board building in Washington, D.C., and will be livestreamed for the public at federalreserve.gov and on YouTube. Advance registration is also required to attend this public meeting as an in-person observer. Please email [email protected] with general inquiries about the public meeting.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.