February 19, 2026
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Fulton Financial Corporation
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the application by Fulton Financial Corporation, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to acquire Blue Foundry Bancorp and thereby indirectly acquire Blue Foundry Bank, both of Rutherford, New Jersey.
