Ruchi Pinniger Named Entreprenista 100 Award Winner for Leadership in Financial Empowerment for Women

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruchi Pinniger, founder of Watch Her Prosper, has been named a 2025 Entreprenista 100 Award winner, an honor recognizing 100 women founders who are leading with purpose, innovation, and measurable impact.The Entreprenista 100 Award celebrates women entrepreneurs who are redefining success in business and creating meaningful change through their work. Pinniger was selected for her commitment to helping women strengthen their financial foundations, shift their money mindset, and redefine what prosperity looks like on their own terms.“Winning an Entreprenista 100 Award is evidence of the power of the work I’m doing,” said Pinniger. “Not only as the founder of Watch Her Prosper, helping women understand and take control of their business finances, but also in helping women everywhere see that they are capable of redefining prosperity, building confidence around money, and creating lasting financial security.”Through Watch Her Prosper, Pinniger supports women entrepreneurs with financial education, tools, and mindset strategies designed to eliminate fear and confusion around money and replace it with clarity and confidence. Her work focuses on empowering women to make informed financial decisions that support both their businesses and their lives.As she continues to expand her impact, Pinniger will host her upcoming Redefining Prosperity Workshop on February 26 from 12:00–1:30 PM EST. The workshop is designed to help women entrepreneurs reframe their relationship with money, identify limiting beliefs, and build a more intentional definition of success and prosperity. Registration details are available at redefiningprosperity.com The Entreprenista 100 recognition further solidifies Pinniger’s role as a trusted voice in women’s financial empowerment and underscores the growing demand for accessible, values-driven financial education for women founders.

