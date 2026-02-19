Solen and Wing High Schools visit Supreme Court Feb. 19

Solen and Wing High School American Government classes visited the Supreme Court on February 19 to observe an oral argument and visit with justices afterwards. Chief Justice Lisa Fair McEvers and Justice Douglas Bahr answered student's questions about what a justice's work schedule looks like, in addition to hearing oral arguments, what happens to cases that are remanded, and the path to becoming an attorney and a judge. After the court visit, the students toured the legislative chambers. Chief Justice Lisa Fair McEvers and Justice Douglas Bahr addressing questions from the students. Above, students from Solen High School. Above, students from Wing High School.

