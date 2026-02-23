Philadelphia Gift Show, the Mid-Atlantic’s Premier Wholesale Shopping Event, Successfully Wraps Up 30th Edition

2027 Event Takes Place January 31 – February 2 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA

OAKS, PA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Philadelphia Gift Show , the largest gift show in the Mid-Atlantic region, successfully concluded its 30th anniversary show, which took place February 1–3, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. This year’s show delivered an energized marketplace experience, reaffirming its position as the must attend wholesale destination for retailers seeking the freshest products, emerging brands, and on trend merchandise across hundreds of categories.Retail buyers from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Delaware and beyond gathered to meet with vendors, discover new lines, and place orders to stock their shelves for the year ahead. Attendees represented a wide spectrum of industries including apparel, home décor, gourmet food, garden and outdoor, jewelry, museums, spas, pharmacies, souvenir shops, and specialty retailers.Over 250 exhibitors including established brand names and first-time exhibitors, showcased the newest products and hottest trends from General Gift/Merchandise, Specialty Stores, Home Furnishings/Accessories, Christmas/Seasonal, and Garden/Outdoor Patio/Hardware Stores. Exhibitors also showcased Made in America, handmade, and handcrafted products - an especially meaningful focus as the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday.Lisa Berry, Group Vice President at Clarion Events said, “This year we proudly highlighted an incredible range of Made in America brands—perfectly timed as the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday in a city as historic as Philadelphia. This edition truly showcases American creativity, and we’re thrilled retailers had the chance to experience so many exceptional homegrown products.”Key highlights:• Goody bag giveaways filled with exhibitor samples• Cake and champagne toast celebrating 30 years of the Philadelphia Gift Show• Philly Cheesesteak lunch• Popcorn social• Daily prize giveaways• Philadelphia Gift Show Awards:• Best New Product: Brairwood Lane’s Gazing Balls• Best Booth: Green Mountain LinenFor the second year in a row, the Philadelphia Gift Show partnered with local charity, Marian’s Attic, an upscale resale shop in King of Prussia, PA run by volunteers from Laurel House, a local domestic violence agency. Exhibitors were encouraged to donate booth items such as books, toys and apparel to benefit those in need.The next edition of the Philadelphia Gift Show will take place January 31 – February 2, 2027 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA. Exhibitors and sponsors interested in participating at the 2027 Philadelphia Gift show can email philadelphiagiftshow@clarionevents.com or visit www.philadelphiagiftshow.com About the Philadelphia Gift ShowThe Philadelphia Gift Show is the region’s leading destination for retailers seeking the newest products and freshest trends. For more than 30 years, it has brought together thousands of buyers across the Mid Atlantic and Tri State areas to discover standout giftware, accessories, artisan goods, and more. Hosted annually at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, it offers a curated marketplace designed to help stores differentiate their product mix and stay ahead of what’s next. For more information, visit philadelphiagiftshow.com.About Clarion EventsClarion Events is the world’s largest privately owned event and exhibition organizer, producing and delivering innovative and market-leading events and digital products across the globe. Since its inception in 1947, the company has grown into a truly international organization, with a portfolio of 125 events and media brands across a range of vertical markets. Clarion Events employs nearly 2,000 people in 12 countries around the globe.The organization aims for each of its products to become a market leader in customer satisfaction and delight while retaining talented people and loyal partners. The business constantly strives to increase its value across long-term vertical industries with significant international growth potential. Clarion Events is presented as a best-in-class, customer-centric, and digitally enabled partner.By applying a customer-first approach across the organization, they create outstanding platforms and products for their customers and partners to grow their own businesses.###

