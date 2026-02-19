Two-week closure of 101-to-202 ramp in Chandler starts Friday night (Feb. 20)

PHOENIX – The southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) ramp to eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler will be closed for approximately two weeks starting late Friday, Feb. 20, as part of an ongoing Arizona Department of Transportation widening project.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using alternate routes while the ramp is closed for pavement repair and replacement work starting at 10 p.m. Friday.

Southbound Loop 101 drivers can consider exiting to southbound Price Road before using an eastbound Loop 202 on-ramp. Drivers also can exit southbound Loop 101 at Chandler Boulevard and travel east before using southbound Dobson Road to access eastbound Loop 202.

Improvements to ramps at the Loop 101/Loop 202 interchange are part of ADOT’s $200 million Santan Freeway widening project between the Price Freeway and Val Vista Drive in Chandler and Gilbert. ADOT is managing the project in partnership with the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG), the Phoenix region’s metropolitan planning organization.

The project is scheduled under MAG’s Regional Transportation Plan and is funded through voter-approved Proposition 400. Funding sources include a half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements in the Phoenix region.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X feed, @ArizonaDOT.