evolvedMD Publishes First White Paper Validated by Leading Healthcare Actuarial Consulting Firm

evolvedMD is leading the integration of behavioral health services in modern primary care Erik Osland, Co-Founder and CEO at evolvedMD

Demonstrating Significant Cost Savings and Improved Outcomes in Primary Care

These findings validate what we’ve long believed, integrating behavioral health directly into primary care, with measurable outcomes and in-person collaboration, drives meaningful results,” — Erik Osland, CEO at evolvedMD.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- evolvedMD, a leading provider of integrated behavioral health services in primary care, announced the publication of its first white paper , Lower Costs, Improved Outcomes, Higher Satisfaction: evolvedMD’s Impact in Primary Care. The report features independent validation by a nationally recognized healthcare actuarial consulting firm and demonstrates measurable clinical and financial impact across commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid populations.The actuarial analysis evaluated evolvedMD’s in-person, outcomes-based Collaborative Care Model (CoCM) against traditional behavioral health models and other integrated care approaches. The study population included 1.3 million patients over a two-year period, examining total cost of care, service utilization, and provider engagement.Key Findings Include:• 15% lower risk-adjusted total cost of care• 15% fewer psychiatric professional visits• 17% stronger patient–primary care provider (PCP) relationships• 3–4x more PCP referrals for onsite Collaborative Care Model services“These findings validate what we’ve long believed, integrating behavioral health directly into primary care, with measurable outcomes and in-person collaboration, drives meaningful results,” said Erik Osland, CEO at evolvedMD. “Our model not only improves patient access and satisfaction but also delivers substantial cost savings, even for medically complex and risk-based populations.”Clinically Effective and Financially SustainableThe white paper outlines how evolvedMD’s onsite, embedded behavioral health clinicians enhance the traditional Collaborative Care Model by:• Delivering in-person behavioral health services within primary care settings• Reducing administrative burden through dedicated care coordination• Measuring quantitative outcomes to optimize treatment and ensure accountabilityThe actuarial analysis showed that patients treated under evolvedMD’s model experienced significantly lower total cost of care compared to those treated through traditional behavioral health services and other integrated care programs, even when patients had higher rates of medical comorbidities such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes.Additionally, by addressing behavioral health needs earlier within the primary care setting, evolvedMD reduced reliance on specialty psychiatric services. The result: fewer psychiatric professional visits and decreased inpatient psychiatric utilization, while strengthening continuity of care.Strengthening Primary Care RelationshipsThe study also demonstrated that embedding behavioral health within primary care improves provider engagement and patient trust. Practices utilizing evolvedMD’s model saw 17% stronger patient-PCP alignment and significantly higher provider engagement, with PCPs making three to four times more referrals to onsite behavioral health services compared to virtual-only models.By enabling PCPs to practice at the top of their license and collaborate in real time with behavioral health clinicians, evolvedMD’s model reduces burnout, improves patient retention, and enhances overall satisfaction.Advancing the Future of Integrated CareAs healthcare systems face rising costs and increasing demand for mental health services, evolvedMD’s validated data provides evidence that integrated, team-based, and outcomes-driven care can deliver both clinical excellence and financial sustainability.About evolvedMD:Launched in 2017, evolvedMD is leading the integration of behavioral health services in modern primary care. Uniquely upfront and ongoing, our distinctive model places behavioral health specialists onsite within a primary care practice. evolvedMD offers an economically viable and better way to integrate behavioral health that ultimately drives improved patient outcomes. evolvedBH is the company’s psychiatry collaborative care division. To learn more or find a provider in your area, visit www.evolvedmd.com or https://evolvedbh.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.