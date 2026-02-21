Planet3 and Theaus Global Announce Planetary Capital - A $1B Asset-Backed Portfolio for the $1T Carbon Economy

PLANETARY CAPITAL CORPORATION

Planetary Capital to Launch CRBN – A Digital Currency for Carbon

With the help of AI technology combined with planetary science, we can develop economic and monetary systems aligned with the natural world, solving for abundance rather than scarcity.” — Bob Richards

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet3 Technologies Inc. and Theaus Global Inc. announce the launch of Planetary Capital – a $1 billion asset-backed portfolio developing institutional-grade natural assets – for the emerging carbon economy, projected to reach $1 trillion annually in global markets.The announcement was made this week at the World Forum in Berlin, where Planet3 Founder and CEO Bob Richards addressed global leaders on the intersection of science, technology, democracy, artificial intelligence and the future of economic systems.“For centuries, we built economies on what we extracted,” said Richards. “Now we’re recognizing the value in what we restore and regenerate. With the help of AI technology combined with planetary science, we can develop economic and monetary systems aligned with the natural world, solving for abundance rather than scarcity.”ONE BILLION BARRELS OF OILPlanetary Capital Corporation is backed by over a billion barrels of oil.“We are redefining climate finance with high-integrity, investment-grade carbon assets,” said William (Bill) Cooper, chair of Theaus Global and founder of Surmont Energy Ltd. “We have spent over five years and $15 million developing our petroleum-engineering methodologies and baselines in Canada and we are excited to share and scale these investments around the world with Planet3 and Planetary Capital.”The vision of Planetary Capital is to catalyze the emergence of a nature-positive global economy that underwrites the health and wellbeing of people and planet through the monetization of natural assets that are transparently traded and universally accessible – starting with carbon.INTRODUCING CRBNKey to the Planetary Capital global model is the creation of carbon asset frameworks and the adoption of a carbon-based digital currency called CRBN, created by Theaus Global in partnership with DIGTL, a global fintech firm and MERJ Exchange, a digitally enabled international stock exchange.“We have built a global digital asset ecosystem with the key technologies needed to create, distribute and support CRBN,” explained James Wallace, chair of DIGTL.LAUNCHING $100 MILLION FOR CARBON PROJECTSPlanetary Capital is allocating an initial $100 million of asset-backed resources to support carbon projects resulting in measurable, enduring decarbonization of Earth’s atmosphere through technological and nature-based solutions. Pilot projects include a methane abatement project in Canada, a bamboo carbon venture in India and an ocean carbon mangrove project in West Africa.PLANETARY REQUEST FOR PROPOSALSPlanetary Capital will be releasing a global request for proposals to find the most promising carbon asset project candidates. Successful proposals will be eligible for up to $1 million in investment.___ABOUT PLANET3: Planet3 Technologies Inc. is a global fintech venture developing an AI-powered regenerative finance measurement, reporting and verification oracle using planetary science, space technology and terrestrial-based sensors and systems. Find out more at: planet3.io ABOUT THEAUS GLOBAL: Theaus Global, Inc. is an Alberta‑based technology and carbon credit company focused on delivering credible climate impact by decarbonizing oil through in situ sequestration. Theaus Global was founded by Canadian entrepreneur William (Bill) Cooper, also founder of Surmont Energy Ltd. [surmontenergy.com]. Find out more at: theausglobal.com ABOUT DIGTL AND MERJ: DIGTL is a comprehensive investment technology platform that provides a global capital markets infrastructure. Find out more at: digtl.co . MERJ is an end-to-end regulated market infrastructure built to support traditional securities and digital assets with markets covering international stocks, investment funds & ETFs, ETPs and other debt securities. Find out more at: merj.exchange.___Disclosures: The petroleum assets of approximately one billion barrels of oil held for Planetary Capital are separate from Theaus Global’s approximately 400 million barrels allocated to become verified carbon credits. This media release is for information purposes only and is not a solicitation for investment.___For more information about this media release, contact:Planet3 Media Relations: media@planet3.io# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.