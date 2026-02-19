We Are Messengers and TPR. Celebrate Australia Tour, Marking Continued Global Expansion

We Are Messengers Live 2026

Sold-Out Sydney Show and Double-Digit Ticket Growth Highlight International Demand

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TPR., in local partnership with CMAA, is celebrating a milestone in expanding its global presence following the successful 2026 Australia tour from acclaimed Irish band We Are Messengers. The tour saw a 23.6% increase in ticket sales compared to 2024.

For We Are Messengers, the four-city run through Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney marked a rise in demand across Australia culminating in a sold-out final performance in Sydney.

“Australia, as always, was incredible!” said Darren Mulligan, lead singer of We Are Messengers. “Every show was packed and filled with joy, laughter, dancing, and ultimately the hope of Jesus. We can’t wait to do it again!”

The tour coincided with the release of the band’s new single, “Faith Hope Love,” which finds frontman Darren Mulligan weighing the applause of man against intangibles that can’t be measured.

The run highlighted TPR.’s , commitment to international growth. Increased ticket sales and bigger venues show the strength of TPR.’s global touring model and its ability to connect with fans successfully outside the U.S.

“International touring has always been a unique differentiator for TPR. and our partnership with the artists we serve,” said Dan Rauter, SVP of Global Touring at TPR. “We’re deeply committed to global touring and taking Christian music around the world. This Australia run with We Are Messengers demonstrated what’s possible when you intentionally invest in developing new markets. We saw significant growth nationwide, a sold-out Sydney date, and momentum that continues to build from tour to tour. It reinforces our belief that there is growing global demand for Christian music and the hope of Jesus. TPR. remains committed to being the industry leader in helping artists and ministries meet that demand through expanded touring worldwide.”

As We Are Messengers continue connecting with audiences worldwide, the success of the Australia tour also reflects TPR.'s expanding influence in the global live music space, strengthening its role as a driving force behind international touring and artist growth.

About We Are Messengers:

Award-winning International band We Are Messengers - fronted by Darren Mulligan, a single-minded Irishman who writes rock n’ roll anthems and intimate earthly psalms for messy broken people - has over 900 million career global streams, 2 RIAA-Certified Gold Singles, nearly 4 billion airplay audience, a multi-week #1 Billboard radio song (“Come What May”), and seven Top 5 and ten Top 10 Christian Airplay hits, including: “A Thousand Times,” “God Be The Glory,” “Wholehearted,” and “Maybe It’s Ok,” among others. The band has had multiple film and TV sync placements on major networks including Lionsgate, MTV, FOX, and CBC. We Are Messengers relentlessly tours, and since its beginning in 2015, is now playing to the largest audiences of its career. The band has toured with TobyMac, Casting Crowns, Phil Wickham, Skillet, and Brandon Lake, among others. The goal has always been to engage culture in conversation about the goodness of God, and to put words and melody to some of the hardest things we feel and experience as humans. We Are Messengers is a band that understands and loves the outsiders, the marginalized, the lost, and the least.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Elevation Rhythm, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, and many more.

About CMAA:

Christian Media & Arts Australia (CMAA) serves members and Christians working across media and the arts through advocacy, unity, and the pursuit of creative excellence. We exist to see the hope of Jesus communicated to Australia and beyond by championing Christian music and the people who make it. CMAA works with artists in Australia and internationally, supporting their development, visibility, and long-term sustainability. We deliver touring, radio engagement, conferences, and leadership empowerment as key avenues for connection and outreach. Through these combined efforts, CMAA strengthens a national movement where faith-inspired creativity can be shared, supported, and heard.

