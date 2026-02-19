State Auditor  Julie Blaha Releases Special Investigation Findings on Windemere Township Contracting Practices - February 19, 2026

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

State Auditor Julie Blaha Releases Special Investigation Findings on Windemere Township Contracting Practices

“Transparency and competition in municipal contracting protects taxpayer funds,” State Auditor Julie Blaha said. “This investigation found that Windemere Township bypassed those safeguards.”

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha released findings from a review by the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) of certain contracting practices by Windemere Township in Pine County. The review led to findings that Windemere Township improperly delegated contracting authority and failed to employ appropriate contracting safeguards that further contracting transparency, fiscal oversight and the appropriate use of competitive bidding procedures.

The OSA initiated the review after receiving concerns that Windemere Township obtained quotes rather than soliciting sealed bids for Right of Way (ROW) clearing work. Minnesota law requires use of a bidding process for certain contracts exceeding $175,000. The ROW contract in question stated a maximum payment amount of $175,000 (below the threshold triggering the bidding requirement). Despite the stated limit, the Township ultimately paid $297,076.25.

After reviewing approved claims lists, road maintenance contracts and Town Board meeting minutes from January 1, 2023, through July 31, 2024, the OSA found:

Windemere Township failed to abide by a contract payment limit, paying $297.076.25 on an ROW clearing contract that was signed with a payment term limited to $175,000.

Other contracts did not include any dollar amount, making it difficult for the Town Board, the public, and external reviewers to track payments or ensure compliance with state law.

The Town Board improperly delegated its contracting authority. The Town Board authorized a single board member or employee to contract on behalf of the township, despite Minnesota law requiring contracts to be approved by the Town Board, typically at public meetings.

“Competitive bidding laws are not optional, and contract limits cannot be ignored,” Auditor Blaha said. “As a way to protect taxpayer funds, Minnesota law requires transparency and competition in municipal contracting when contracts exceed a certain value. This review found that Windemere Township bypassed those safeguards.”

The OSA issued recommendations to the Windemere Town Board to determine and document contract amounts before work begins, follow sealed bidding requirements when applicable and ensure all contracts are approved by the full Board in properly noticed public meetings.

The full letter with findings and recommendations is available on the OSA’s website.