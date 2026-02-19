Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,299 in the last 365 days.

Law School Leaders Plead for Decision on Future of California Bar Exam

(Subscription required) During an online meeting Wednesday, members of the Law School Council said uncertainty surrounding the content and format of future bar exams is frustrating both students and professors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Law School Leaders Plead for Decision on Future of California Bar Exam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.