Law School Leaders Plead for Decision on Future of California Bar Exam

(Subscription required) During an online meeting Wednesday, members of the Law School Council said uncertainty surrounding the content and format of future bar exams is frustrating both students and professors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.