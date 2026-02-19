Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,299 in the last 365 days.

Trump administration drops appeal of order blocking it from UC funding cutoffs

The Trump administration has agreed not to cut off federal funds to the University of California while it appeals a judge’s ruling that said it had improperly withdrawn $600 million from the schools based on claims that they unduly favored racial and gender minorities and allowed antisemitism on campus.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Trump administration drops appeal of order blocking it from UC funding cutoffs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.